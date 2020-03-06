SECTIONS
Rashida Tlaib tells men who oppose abortion: 'You shouldn't even want to have sex with me'

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 6, 2020 at 3:00am
Know what? No problem.

There’s a very strong chance Tlaib will end up being a one-termer, not because a Republican will beat her in the general election – that’s impossible in her district – but because black Democrats who split the primary vote last time will get behind one candidate in the general and spare us of any more of her.

We’ll still end up with a big-spending, big-taxing liberal Democrat, but at least we’ll be spared the anti-Semitism and whatever it is that’s going on here.

Detroit Democrats are even more embarrassed by Tlaib than the rest of us because they’re the ones who get blamed for her. She served six years in the Michigan Legislature before getting elected to Congress – and we’re still digging out from the carnage – but Tlaib was nobody’s idea of an up-and-coming political star. She took advantage of a splintered field to win a primary in a district where she couldn’t lose in November.

By the way, let’s go way out on a limb and take her actual argument more seriously than it deserves to be taken: The objection to abortion is simply that a human life is being taken. It has nothing to do with being “obsessed with women’s bodies” or control or anything else.

It’s all about concern for the life of the child. We recognize that there’s a woman who has to carry and give birth to that child, and we don’t take the difficulty involved with that lightly, but the ultimate priority is that the child not be killed.

You can disagree with that, but you should at least understand what the position is all about. If Rashida Tlaib doesn’t understand that, she’s an ignorant fool. If she does, then she’s a liar. Either one should disqualify her from serving one more day in the United States Congress.

Are you OK with not having sex with Rashida Tlaib?

As if being an anti-Semitic socialist wasn’t enough.

