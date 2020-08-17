Rashida Tlaib votes against the DNC party platform, because it's not left-wing enough

As someone who grew up in Rashida Tlaib’s district, I can promise you that not everyone there supports her. She eked her way into office thanks to an odd series of events that culminated with Detroit’s notoriously left-wing voters overriding the suburbs – none of which have ever really had much of a voice in local politics. To put it bluntly, a good chunk of her district is stuck with her.

Since taking office, the notoriously anti-Semitic crackpot has grabbed the national spotlight thanks to the assistance of her buddies in “The Squad.” She’s emerged as one of the most virulent, least substantive progressives in Congress. We may not agree with Alexandria Ocasio Cortez on much, but at least she knows how to sound good in an interview.

Tlaib does not.

For the most part, Tlaib’s brand of Marxism is just unbridled rage that she directs at anyone and anything if she thinks it will give her some media attention. That includes her own party.

This weekend, Tlaib announced that she has rejected – and voted against – the Democratic Party’s platform. . . because it’s not liberal enough. One could argue that she’s “standing on principal,” but that’s probably not the case. Her beliefs are constantly shifting, ill-defined platitudes held together with spit, gum and twine.

When you’re trying to dismantle the nation, there is no platform progressive enough, since you will always move the goalposts.

The Dems’ internal civil war continues. . .

As a party, we must push for a future where every resident has the ability to thrive. That means we need a platform that works to rid our society of oppression and greed. Unfortunately, in my view this platform does not do enough. 2/2 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2020

Let that sink in. The most radical party platform in U.S. history doesn’t go far enough to satiate the rabid progressive movement.