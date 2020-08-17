SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Rashida Tlaib votes against the DNC party platform, because it's not left-wing enough

In this Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 photo, then Rep.-elect Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, is shown on the house floor before being sworn into the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Tlaib exclaimed at an event late Thursday that Democrats were going to “impeach the mother------.” According to video and comments on Twitter, she apparently made the comments during a party hosted by the liberal activist group MoveOn. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published August 17, 2020 at 10:55am
P Share Print

As someone who grew up in Rashida Tlaib’s district, I can promise you that not everyone there supports her. She eked her way into office thanks to an odd series of events that culminated with Detroit’s notoriously left-wing voters overriding the suburbs – none of which have ever really had much of a voice in local politics. To put it bluntly, a good chunk of her district is stuck with her.

Since taking office, the notoriously anti-Semitic crackpot has grabbed the national spotlight thanks to the assistance of her buddies in “The Squad.”  She’s emerged as one of the most virulent, least substantive progressives in Congress. We may not agree with Alexandria Ocasio Cortez on much, but at least she knows how to sound good in an interview.

Tlaib does not.

For the most part, Tlaib’s brand of Marxism is just unbridled rage that she directs at anyone and anything if she thinks it will give her some media attention. That includes her own party.

This weekend, Tlaib announced that she has rejected – and voted against – the Democratic Party’s platform. . . because it’s not liberal enough. One could argue that she’s “standing on principal,” but that’s probably not the case. Her beliefs are constantly shifting, ill-defined platitudes held together with spit, gum and twine.

TRENDING: Special prosecutor: Kim Foxx abused her discretion, made misleading statements, in dropping Jussie Smollett charges

When you’re trying to dismantle the nation, there is no platform progressive enough, since you will always move the goalposts.

The Dems’ internal civil war continues. . .

Let that sink in. The most radical party platform in U.S. history doesn’t go far enough to satiate the rabid progressive movement.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







DNC panels: Our Green New Deal will destroy capitalism, and let's abolish police and prisons
Even lefties are admitting that night one of the Dems' video convention was a total disaster
Rashida Tlaib votes against the DNC party platform, because it's not left-wing enough
Neck-and-neck: CNN poll shows 10-point shift toward Trump in a month
Media working overtime to pretend Harris is moderate. . . but she's actually left of Bernie Sanders
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×