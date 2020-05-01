Re-open anticipation? Restaurant suppliers say their orders are picking back up

The last time I went out to eat was at Leo’s Coney Island in downtown Royal Oak. It was Monday, March 16, and it had just been announced that all restaurants would have to close in-room dining by 3 p.m. that day. This, accompanied by the news that gyms also had to close, had my daughter and me trudging in for one last meal that felt a little like the precursor to the electric chair.

A few days earlier, just about every restaurant had removed condiments, menus and typically standard items from the tables – designed to eliminate the possibility of people touching them and spreading the infection. Ohio had shut down its restaurants the night before, and we weren’t yet familiar with the pattern that would see our governor copy theirs about 24 to 48 hours after he took action.

We had been holding out hope that these precautions, combined with social distancing rules that limit seating to every other table, might make it possible to keep restaurants open for in-room dining on some level.

Nope. This would be it for God-knew-how-long. Millions of restaurant employees would lose their jobs. Millions more would lose an experience they valued. Sure, you can still get takeout, but it’s not the same.

When we list the bad things associated with this pandemic, the decimation of the restaurant industry is clearly below tens of thousands of deaths and millions of people who are sick. But that doesn’t mean it’s unimportant.

And yet, we may be seeing signs that the industry itself – for what it’s worth – is sensing a return. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that restaurant suppliers are suddenly seeing an uptick in their orders, and we’re talking about the items that most indicate an expected pickup in business:

Major restaurant suppliers say the industry is getting ready to resume more normal operations, based on orders for deep-fryer oil and chicken.

Archer Daniels Midland Co., one of the world’s biggest sellers of vegetable oil and sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup, said sales to restaurant operators have been picking up during the past two weeks. “Probably we saw the trough in late April,” Chief Executive Juan Luciano said during the company’s quarterly conference call. “There is more energy in the foodservice markets.”

U.S. fast-food restaurants are ramping up chicken orders, according to Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., the second-largest U.S. poultry supplier by sales. “We are seeing those coming back today to very close to pre-Covid-19 levels,” said CEO Jayson Penn on the Pilgrim’s quarterly call.

Not only is this great news for the restaurant industry (and for people who like to eat out), but it’s also crucially important for the meat processing industry. About 50 percent of that industry’s orders typically comes from restaurants, and one of the reasons you’re seeing shortages in grocery stores is that so much of food buying has shifted to the grocers faster than the suppliers could adjust.

If restaurants start ordering meat again like they’re anticipating a return, that will help provide the kind of critical mass that will bolster the meat industry and help prevent a food shortage.

But are restaurants correct in anticipating an imminent re-opening? The answer varies on a state-by-state basis. Some states are more interested in re-opening than others, and there seems to be one extreme to the next (Georgia, which is re-opening the massage parlors; and Michigan, which continues extending the lockdown). Some of it is driven by the numbers. Some of it is driven by the ideological instincts of governors.

Ironically, there’s no way you can say restaurants are a riskier place than grocery stores, yet for obvious reasons grocery stores have to be open so people don’t starve. Yet I wonder if grocery stores would be safer places if people also had the option of eating in restaurants, where you could space people out and deploy other precautions to make it a safer experience.

Then there’s the question of whether people will actually want to go out to restaurants when they reopen. This is just my gut talking, but I think there will be lines out the door, at least initially. You’ll probably see people in masks and standing six feet apart, but people who miss eating out are going to be eager to have the experience again.

How viable that is long-term will depend on what happens with the infection numbers, but I also think people want to support restaurants if they’re convinced they can do so safely. If the orders to suppliers are any indication, restaurant owners certainly think they’re about to get their chance – at least in some states.

It sure would be nice if Michigan was one of them. I’ve been waiting for a very special steak dinner for about a year now, and dang it, it’s time!