You Realize GameStop Stock is Going to Crash Back Down, Right?

Interesting little game the Redditers have been playing with GameStop stock, and it appears mainly motivated by a desire to stick it to short-sellers from hedge funds – one of the left’s biggest bugaboos even though I don’t think most of them really understand what it is they’re hating.

A little explanation to start with: Short-sellers take out contracts to buy stock at a certain future date after first “borrowing” it from the actual holder. If the stock falls in price between the time the short-seller borrows and the time the short-seller actually has to buy, then the short-seller makes a profit because he or she was able to buy the stock for less than he or she borrowed it for. If the stock goes up in price, then the short-seller loses.

So the Reddit crew recognized that a lot of short-sellers had taken out contracts on GameStop stock. They decided to screw the short-sellers by buying GameStop stock in mass quantities, thus bidding up the price and forcing the short-sellers – who have to fulfill their contracts – to buy at the higher price and lose a pile of money.

Very clever, Redditers. But here’s the other side of the equation: Those who bought all this GameStop stock and bid up the price now own overvalued stock. They bid up GameStop stock to a market valuation of $28 billion. GameStop is a good company, but it’s not a $28 billion company, and neither its real nor its potential learnings justify the stock price that briefly put GameStop in the Fortune 500 on Wednesday.

GameStop shares have already fallen 44 percent since then, and they’ll continue falling. Anyone who was part of this effort, especially at the latter end when the stock was higher, is going to lose money.

A lot of people are upset that platforms like Robinhood put a hold on GameStop transactions. Robinhood did that precisely because the price became overheated. But then the market might have done essentially the same thing if left alone. Savvy investors, which the Redditers are mostly not, understand that GameStop’s actual performance doesn’t warrant such a high stock price. They’re not going to buy at that price because they know it can’t be sustained.

So in a way, Robinhood did the Redditers a favor. They’re probably stuck with this overvalued stock for awhile regardless.

A lot of political and cultural activists, who have an inherent suspicion of the way things work on Wall Street, are intrigued by the idea of jumping into the markets and manipulating them to cause problems for their chosen villains. The market is open to all comers and they are welcome to buy and sell whatever they’d like. But now they’re learning a lesson about what can happen when you delve into the market for reasons other than sound investing principles: You might get stuck with overpriced assets you’ll have to take a loss to unload.

Someone will profit from this. It may not be the short-sellers. But it almost certainly won’t be the Redditers.