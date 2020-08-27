For some reason, Trump isn't starting his acceptance speech tonight until 10:30 p.m. Eastern

I feel the same way I feel when Fox makes me stay up until midnight to watch the end of a World Series game.

Who thinks this is a good idea?

I expect Trump to deliver a phenomenal speech. He is much better at making the case for himself than people give him credit for, especially when he feels like he’s in his element. He is capable of being more disciplined than he usually shows, because usually he doesn’t think it’s important. Tonight he will.

So why put him on at 10:30 p.m.? What could possibly be happening before this that justifies pushing the president back that late? If you want to have other speakers sing his praises in the lead-up, fine. Start them earlier and tell them to keep it short.

If you want to show an inspirational video before he comes out (and I’m sure they do), get the darn thing rolling around 8:50 and let the president hit the stage (or whatever the COVID equiavalent of the stage is) at 9 p.m. sharp.

One explanation I heard is that Trump is waiting to take the stage until after the networks join the broadcast. I suppose there’s no convincing the networks to start broadcasting earlier because they wouldn’t dream of pre-empting their brain-dead sitcoms (or of helping Trump in any way). But the Republican Party could get around that problem by putting Trump on live at 9 p.m. and rebroadcasting his speech at 10:30 p.m.

Even without ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, a 9 p.m. speech would still get a massive audience via cable and online streaming, in addition to all the second-day views on social media and elsewhere.

There was a time when the networks broadcast the entire convention of both parties. I realize they don’t do that anymore because they’ve conceded so much of the coverage imperative to cable news. And I realize – all things being equal at 10:30 p.m. – you’ll pick up more viewers if the networks are going live.

But I really doubt that many people on the East Coast want to stay up until 10:30 to hear this speech. And the networks are denying a lot of their audience the chance to see the most newsworthy event of the convention by waiting so late to start broadcasting it.

We’ll have the speech for you tomorrow, of course, along with our thoughts. But it’s a shame so many of you have to decide whether to give up sleep if you want to see it live.