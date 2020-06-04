Reconsidering 'Black Lives Matter' . . . and God Bless America

As recently as two or three years ago – heck, as recently as a few weeks ago – many Americans saw “Black Lives Matter” as a loaded term. They agreed with its literal reading, but they also suspected that it had become a euphemism for the widespread slander of police officers.

Of course black lives matter, the skeptics would say, but Black Lives Matter seemed more like a radical group out to falsely accuse and kill cops. And part of the proof was the weird blowback people would get when they uttered the perfectly innocuous phrase, “All lives matter.”

On its face, what statement could be less objectionable? Yet it was treated as some sort of racist code, and attempt to somehow minimize the value of black lives by putting them on a par with everyone else’s.

It was a mess. But I think the meaning of the term has been completely transformed in the parlance of 2020, and I think I can demonstrate why with an analogy that conservatives will relate to.

Many of us are known to utter the phrase “God bless America.” Who could have a problem with that? But of course, people do. Some object because they are atheists, but a more common objection came from left-wing globalists types whose case would more or less sound like this:

It’s wrong to ask God to only bless America. America is not more important than other nations. Why should only America be blessed? If you’re going to ask anything, you should say God Bless The Whole World.

That, of course, is ridiculous. Asking God to bless America because it’s our country doesn’t mean we wish for other countries not to be blessed. It’s like praying for your family. Maybe you pray for yours. My prayer every day is for my wife, my son and my daughter. That doesn’t mean I think they deserve God’s blessings and help more than anyone else’s wife or kids. That’s why we ask God’s blessings on America. Not that we think it’s better (although many do, but that’s a different discussion). We do it because it’s ours.

Now apply the same thinking to the declaration that black lives matter. This is coming from black people who are not so sure those in other groups recognize the meaning of their lives. It’s a plea for understanding and affirmation, and it deserves the direct and specific affirmation it seeks.

Imagine you had a job and you were starting to feel like you weren’t valued or appreciated. In an attempt to clear they air, you go to the boss and ask point black, “Do you consider me a valuable part of the team?”

Now imagine the boss’s response is: “Everyone here is valuable.”

Would that make you feel reassured? Not a chance. Because you’re asking specifically about you, and the boss completely avoided addressing your personal value. If anything, you feel less confident after this conversation than you did going into it.

Regardless of what statistics say, many black Americans feel as if they are marginalized, disrespected and viewed with suspicion. More to the point, they feel that they alone are viewed this way, and it’s a difficult burden for them to carry day-to-day. They want America to recognize and specifically affirm that they are as deserving of respect and protection as anyone else.

That’s what “black lives matter” means in the post-George Floyd era. They want us to tell them black lives matter to us, specifically, because they’re not so sure they do. This is not too much to ask, and it’s not hard to see why a response of “all lives matter” is a disappointment to them. It’s the equivalent of demanding you ask God to bless the whole world and not specifically ask it for your country.

Now, having said all this, it helps nothing when we try to cancel everyone who says “all lives matter” – whether from a well-meaning but errant perspective, or out of some defiant hostility. It should not cost you your job. But that’s how the cancel culture works in this country.

The dialogue we need to have will not produce fruit if only one group is allowed to be heard, and only one point of view is allowed to be presented. It will not work if people who are trying to be supportive but don’t quite get it right are destroyed as punishment.

The most helpful thing I can imagine is if politicians and the news media sit this out and let us talk amongst ourselves without their sensationalizing and division-mongering. It wouldn’t hurt for the Twitter mob to keep quiet either.

Black lives matter. Non-black Americans can be made to understand why that’s important to say. And to get there, let’s dispense with the finger-pointing and cancellations – and just listen to each other with goodwill in our hearts, giving everyone a chance to be heard and to learn.

That’s how we’ll get there.