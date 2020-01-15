If A.J. Hinch got a year’s suspension for disapproving of the cheating but not stopping it, what is MLB going to do to the ringleader on not one but two teams – both of whom won now-tainted World Series titles in consecutive years?

It’s been apparent since yesterday that Cora would certainly be suspended for at least this upcoming season. Last night the Red Sox followed the Astros’ lead and parted ways with their now disgraced manager:

In MLB’s findings on Houston announced Monday, Cora is described by commissioner Rob Manfred as being “involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs. Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players’ conduct.”

In a statement released Tuesday, the Red Sox said that given the investigation’s findings, “we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward.”

Cora was the bench coach on the 2017 Astros, and according to the commissioner’s report, was the mastermind behind the video-and-trash-can-banging system of stealing signs.

TRENDING: Red Sox part ways with Alex Cora, who might not be allowed back in baseball for a loooooong time

Cora then went on to manage the Red Sox starting in 2018, and brought a similar scheme to his new team. Each of the two teams beat the Dodgers in the World Series. Each championship is now tainted, and Cora is central to why.

Speaking of the Dodgers:

Should Alex Cora be banned for life from baseball? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Let’s speculate a little bit about what the Dodgers might actually want to say but for the commissioner’s gag order. Maybe something like this:

#*&@!*$^*&[email protected]&^$#^!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Or something like that.

I believe the Dodgers would have won the 2017 World Series if not for the cheating. It’s harder to make that case about 2018 because they lost to the Red Sox in five games. But in 2017 the Series went seven games, and a crucial element of that Series was the two games the Astros won in Houston – games 3 and 5.

Game 5 was especially suspect as the Astros lit up Clayton Kershaw after he dominated them in Game 1. Kershaw exited the game in the fifth inning, and the Astros went on to win 13-12 in 10 innings, with the very implicated Alex Bregman driving in the game-winner.

RELATED: Astros fire general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch after MLB comes down hard on cheating

Without the cheating, do the Astros get to Kershaw? Do they score 13 runs? Does Bregman drive in the winning run?

I doubt it, and Cora’s fingerprints are all over this. The astounding thing to me is he had to know this couldn’t remain a secret. Players know about things, after all, and sometimes players talk – especially when they change teams. Apparently this started to leak out when pitcher Mike Fiers left the Astros and signed with the Tigers. Fiers was joining a young staff in Detroit, and he wanted his young teammates to know what they would face when they played in Houston.

A lot of the Astros were upset with Fiers for spilling the beans. But why is it his responsibility to protect them when they’re cheating?

Alex Cora not only masterminded this whole thing in Houston, he then took it with him to another club. He really thought that was going to remain under wraps?

I don’t know if Cora will get the full Pete Rose treatment from Manfred. But the guy has now tained two consecutive World Series titles. That’s a lot of damage done to the game, and I’d argue it’s at least as extensive as the damage Rose did betting on his own team. How does Alex Cora possibly return to the game? Who gives him a job?

We should know soon if there’s any chance of that happening – ever.