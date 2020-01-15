SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Red Sox part ways with Alex Cora, who might not be allowed back in baseball for a loooooong time

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 15, 2020 at 2:54am
Print

If A.J. Hinch got a year’s suspension for disapproving of the cheating but not stopping it, what is MLB going to do to the ringleader on not one but two teams – both of whom won now-tainted World Series titles in consecutive years?

It’s been apparent since yesterday that Cora would certainly be suspended for at least this upcoming season. Last night the Red Sox followed the Astros’ lead and parted ways with their now disgraced manager:

In MLB’s findings on Houston announced Monday, Cora is described by commissioner Rob Manfred as being “involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs. Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players’ conduct.”

In a statement released Tuesday, the Red Sox said that given the investigation’s findings, “we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward.”

Cora was the bench coach on the 2017 Astros, and according to the commissioner’s report, was the mastermind behind the video-and-trash-can-banging system of stealing signs.

TRENDING: Red Sox part ways with Alex Cora, who might not be allowed back in baseball for a loooooong time

Cora then went on to manage the Red Sox starting in 2018, and brought a similar scheme to his new team. Each of the two teams beat the Dodgers in the World Series. Each championship is now tainted, and Cora is central to why.

Speaking of the Dodgers:

Should Alex Cora be banned for life from baseball?

Let’s speculate a little bit about what the Dodgers might actually want to say but for the commissioner’s gag order. Maybe something like this:

#*&@!*$^*&[email protected]&^$#^!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Or something like that.

I believe the Dodgers would have won the 2017 World Series if not for the cheating. It’s harder to make that case about 2018 because they lost to the Red Sox in five games. But in 2017 the Series went seven games, and a crucial element of that Series was the two games the Astros won in Houston – games 3 and 5.

Game 5 was especially suspect as the Astros lit up Clayton Kershaw after he dominated them in Game 1. Kershaw exited the game in the fifth inning, and the Astros went on to win 13-12 in 10 innings, with the very implicated Alex Bregman driving in the game-winner.

RELATED: Astros fire general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch after MLB comes down hard on cheating

Without the cheating, do the Astros get to Kershaw? Do they score 13 runs? Does Bregman drive in the winning run?

I doubt it, and Cora’s fingerprints are all over this. The astounding thing to me is he had to know this couldn’t remain a secret. Players know about things, after all, and sometimes players talk – especially when they change teams. Apparently this started to leak out when pitcher Mike Fiers left the Astros and signed with the Tigers. Fiers was joining a young staff in Detroit, and he wanted his young teammates to know what they would face when they played in Houston.

A lot of the Astros were upset with Fiers for spilling the beans. But why is it his responsibility to protect them when they’re cheating?

Alex Cora not only masterminded this whole thing in Houston, he then took it with him to another club. He really thought that was going to remain under wraps?

I don’t know if Cora will get the full Pete Rose treatment from Manfred. But the guy has now tained two consecutive World Series titles. That’s a lot of damage done to the game, and I’d argue it’s at least as extensive as the damage Rose did betting on his own team. How does Alex Cora possibly return to the game? Who gives him a job?

We should know soon if there’s any chance of that happening – ever.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Entire Russian government resigns so Putin can make changes to constitution
Michael Avenatti can't finish his professional misconduct hearing, because IRS agents arrested him
Red Sox part ways with Alex Cora, who might not be allowed back in baseball for a loooooong time
Fauxcahontas: I'll forgive $2.1 trillion in student loan debt on my first day as president (without Congress)
Iran says it has arrested people in connection with the 'accidental' downing of the Ukrainian airliner
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×