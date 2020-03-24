SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Relief bill looks to top $2 trillion, including $350 billion in small business loans and $200 billion in unemployment

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 24, 2020 at 11:54am
Print

As I write this Mitch McConnell says that last night they were on the 5-yard-line of making a deal, and now they’re on the 2-yard-line.

I hope Kevin Stefanski isn’t calling the plays.

But I know who’s going to pay for it – everyone. And it will cost a lot and take a long time. But when the government has forced the entire economy to stop producing and destroyed millions of jobs – however necessary it may have been – we have to do something.

We could have had it done on Sunday had Nancy Pelosi not decided to turn this bill’s necessity into the perfect opportunity to toss in socialist wish-list items. What we’re hearing is that the Democrats will get the stronger oversight over loan recipients that they want. Hopefully they won’t get other things they were demanding of loan recipients, like a $15-per-hour minimum wage and a requirement that they report to the government on the racial makeup of their boards.

And as of this morning, the bill was supposed to include a $1,200 check for every individual who makes less than $75,000 a year, and a $2,400 check for every couple who makes less than $150,000 a year.

TRENDING: Welp: Thanks to Democrat demands, it looks like the coronavirus relief bill will cost over $2 trillion

It’s beyond absurd, yet not surprising at all, that the Democrats are holding this up. In ordinary times this sort of thing would be a Democrat dream-come-true, and Republicans would be aghast at the idea that government was turning everyone into wards of the state following a government-sponsored obliteration of the private sector.

I miss ordinary times.

The deal’s not done yet as we write this, but it’s shaping up as follows:

The industry assistance is just one segment of the broad package, which Republicans initially had hoped to approve Monday before Democrats twice blocked procedural steps. The GOP bill, which reflected negotiations with Democrats, included $350 billion in guaranteed small-business loans, as well as expanded unemployment benefits that could cost more than $200 billion.

Should Congress pass the bill?

Democrats had pushed for the legislation to include expanded unemployment benefits as the economy faces what could be a sharp slowdown in the coming months. Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday that, under the deal, the federal government would pay the full salary of workers laid off because of the pandemic for four months. A Democratic aide familiar with the negotiations said that Democrats had secured a $600-a-week increase on top of current levels of unemployment benefits for four months.

The Republican bill also called for sending cash directly to many Americans, providing one-time payments of $1,200 for taxpayers, with $500 available for children, for Americans below a certain income level. Beyond expanding unemployment insurance and placing more oversight on industry loans, Democrats had also sought to add additional funding for health care providers to the bill. A lawmaker and an aide said that negotiators were circling around a deal to increase money to hospitals to at least $100 billion, up from $75 billion.

Apparently they’re still arguing over whether to add additional money for agricultural subsidies, which Democrats want and Republicans don’t. But barring an ill-advised sweep play that loses yardage, it does appear they’re about to get the ball across the goal line.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this for me as a small business owner is the provision that would offer small business loans, and then forgive the loans as long as employees are kept on the payroll. I have no higher priority than to make sure everyone on my payroll stays on my payroll, and while I’m confident we can do that without any help, I’d be lying if I said I’m not going to look into this.

Our company has been debt-free for seven years and the thought of another SBA loan gives me the heebie-jeebies, which is why I still think it’s more likely than not that I’ll pass. But who knows what’s going to happen in the weeks and months to come? I hate the thought of government literally in my business, or anyone else’s for that matter. They haven’t shut us down, but they’ve created an economic environment in which it’s extremely difficult for some of my clients to operate. Yet I’m seriously thinking about taking money from them as some sort of a make-good.

RELATED: Pence says FDA has now approved hydroxychloriquine for off-label use to treat COVID-19

The very fact that I’m even entertaining this thought is making me feel like I need a shower. Eh. I’m just going to work harder instead.

This is the weirdest time I can ever remember. No wonder Trump wants it to be over so badly. And yet, if we go back to normal too quickly and overwhelm our health care workers, we will have accomplished nothing.

Help us, God.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Pence says FDA has now approved hydroxychloriquine for off-label use to treat COVID-19
Relief bill looks to top $2 trillion, including $350 billion in small business loans and $200 billion in unemployment
Welp: Thanks to Democrat demands, it looks like the coronavirus relief bill will cost over $2 trillion
Trump says this stay-at-home business can't go on for months . . . and he's right
Trump should know better than to join Democrats in attacking stock buybacks
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×