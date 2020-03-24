Relief bill looks to top $2 trillion, including $350 billion in small business loans and $200 billion in unemployment

As I write this Mitch McConnell says that last night they were on the 5-yard-line of making a deal, and now they’re on the 2-yard-line.

I hope Kevin Stefanski isn’t calling the plays.

But I know who’s going to pay for it – everyone. And it will cost a lot and take a long time. But when the government has forced the entire economy to stop producing and destroyed millions of jobs – however necessary it may have been – we have to do something.

We could have had it done on Sunday had Nancy Pelosi not decided to turn this bill’s necessity into the perfect opportunity to toss in socialist wish-list items. What we’re hearing is that the Democrats will get the stronger oversight over loan recipients that they want. Hopefully they won’t get other things they were demanding of loan recipients, like a $15-per-hour minimum wage and a requirement that they report to the government on the racial makeup of their boards.

And as of this morning, the bill was supposed to include a $1,200 check for every individual who makes less than $75,000 a year, and a $2,400 check for every couple who makes less than $150,000 a year.

It’s beyond absurd, yet not surprising at all, that the Democrats are holding this up. In ordinary times this sort of thing would be a Democrat dream-come-true, and Republicans would be aghast at the idea that government was turning everyone into wards of the state following a government-sponsored obliteration of the private sector.

I miss ordinary times.

The deal’s not done yet as we write this, but it’s shaping up as follows:

The industry assistance is just one segment of the broad package, which Republicans initially had hoped to approve Monday before Democrats twice blocked procedural steps. The GOP bill, which reflected negotiations with Democrats, included $350 billion in guaranteed small-business loans, as well as expanded unemployment benefits that could cost more than $200 billion.

Democrats had pushed for the legislation to include expanded unemployment benefits as the economy faces what could be a sharp slowdown in the coming months. Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday that, under the deal, the federal government would pay the full salary of workers laid off because of the pandemic for four months. A Democratic aide familiar with the negotiations said that Democrats had secured a $600-a-week increase on top of current levels of unemployment benefits for four months.

The Republican bill also called for sending cash directly to many Americans, providing one-time payments of $1,200 for taxpayers, with $500 available for children, for Americans below a certain income level. Beyond expanding unemployment insurance and placing more oversight on industry loans, Democrats had also sought to add additional funding for health care providers to the bill. A lawmaker and an aide said that negotiators were circling around a deal to increase money to hospitals to at least $100 billion, up from $75 billion.

Apparently they’re still arguing over whether to add additional money for agricultural subsidies, which Democrats want and Republicans don’t. But barring an ill-advised sweep play that loses yardage, it does appear they’re about to get the ball across the goal line.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this for me as a small business owner is the provision that would offer small business loans, and then forgive the loans as long as employees are kept on the payroll. I have no higher priority than to make sure everyone on my payroll stays on my payroll, and while I’m confident we can do that without any help, I’d be lying if I said I’m not going to look into this.

Our company has been debt-free for seven years and the thought of another SBA loan gives me the heebie-jeebies, which is why I still think it’s more likely than not that I’ll pass. But who knows what’s going to happen in the weeks and months to come? I hate the thought of government literally in my business, or anyone else’s for that matter. They haven’t shut us down, but they’ve created an economic environment in which it’s extremely difficult for some of my clients to operate. Yet I’m seriously thinking about taking money from them as some sort of a make-good.

The very fact that I’m even entertaining this thought is making me feel like I need a shower. Eh. I’m just going to work harder instead.

This is the weirdest time I can ever remember. No wonder Trump wants it to be over so badly. And yet, if we go back to normal too quickly and overwhelm our health care workers, we will have accomplished nothing.

Help us, God.