SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Remember that business about almost all the arrested rioters being from out of town? Yeah . . . no

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 1, 2020 at 6:00am
Print

I guess this is the sort of thing a politician says when he’s desperate to get a situation under control, but doesn’t want to alienate his own constituents by blaming them for what’s going on.

It was all out-of-towners causing the problems! So said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who publicly made the astonishing claim on Friday that more than 80 percent of those arrested in the Minneapolis rioting had been from outside the state. Walz’s proclamation gave rise to plenty of speculation that outside groups like Antifa had sent in professional rioters, who had subsequently hijacked the peaceful protests in the service of chaos and mayhem.

One problem: When people are arrested, their names and addresses are readily available to the public, and local police beat reporters can easily get their hands on the reports. KMSP-TV in Minneapolis did just that over the weekend.

So . . . 80 percent from out-of-state, eh? Not exactly:

The 45 people reviewed by FOX 9 were arrested by Minneapolis Police, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, University of Minnesota Police, or Minnesota State Patrol. Speaking Saturday, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder, however, said that sometimes people arrested will provide false information. He says background checks are showing some people arrested have records from other areas.

TRENDING: A warning to conservatives: Don't let the riots become an excuse not to address the problem

Meanwhile, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is backtracking after saying that 100 percent of the people arrested for causing disorder in his city Friday were from out of state. Three-quarters of the people arrested in St. Paul had Minnesota addresses, according to data provided to FOX 9 by police. Of the 18 total arrests, 12 had Minnesota addresses, four were from out of state, and two were unknown.

Welp. You’ve got yourself a pretty big discrepancy between “80 percent out-of-state” and . . . this.

How did we get such a discrepancy? I’ll give you three guesses and the first two don’t count. Yeah: Walz and the other politicians who made this claim simply made it up. There’s no other explanation. They clearly didn’t have access to information that backed up what they were claiming, because no such information exists.

They were simply coming up with the most plausible pander they could think of in the moment, perhaps in the belief that a) no one would ever find out it was nonsense; or b) more people would remember the original claim than would remember the eventual debunking.

Did you believe this claim when it was first made?

It would be a shame if B turns out to be true. Walz, Carter and anyone else who snows the public like this is trying to avoid confronting difficult facts about the situation at hand. You are not serving your true constituency when you do that. The fact of the matter is that most Twin Cities-area residents were not out rioting. Some were protesting peacefully, and most were at home keeping out of trouble. These people deserve the truth from their elected officials, and pretending there are no locals contributing to the mayhem is not the truth. You’re not helping the people you work for when you tell them falsely there are no troublemakers among them.

Many statements and claims made in the heat of a situation like this later turn out to be false. Often we can cut people slack because it’s hard to know what’s true and what’s not in the midst of shocking events and utter chaos. That’s how you end up with stories being taken seriously about people surfing 110-story buildings to the ground.

But in this case, the false information wasn’t the result of confusion. It was just flat-out made up. The next time Minnesota elects a governor, or St. Paul elects a mayor, voters should remember that.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Remember that business about almost all the arrested rioters being from out of town? Yeah . . . no
A warning to conservatives: Don't let the riots become an excuse not to address the problem
A godly word from the 'angry black man,' and why we need to hear it
White House under lockdown as thousands of protesters surround complex
U.S. cutting all ties with the WHO
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×