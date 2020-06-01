Remember that business about almost all the arrested rioters being from out of town? Yeah . . . no

I guess this is the sort of thing a politician says when he’s desperate to get a situation under control, but doesn’t want to alienate his own constituents by blaming them for what’s going on.

It was all out-of-towners causing the problems! So said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who publicly made the astonishing claim on Friday that more than 80 percent of those arrested in the Minneapolis rioting had been from outside the state. Walz’s proclamation gave rise to plenty of speculation that outside groups like Antifa had sent in professional rioters, who had subsequently hijacked the peaceful protests in the service of chaos and mayhem.

One problem: When people are arrested, their names and addresses are readily available to the public, and local police beat reporters can easily get their hands on the reports. KMSP-TV in Minneapolis did just that over the weekend.

So . . . 80 percent from out-of-state, eh? Not exactly:

The 45 people reviewed by FOX 9 were arrested by Minneapolis Police, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, University of Minnesota Police, or Minnesota State Patrol. Speaking Saturday, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder, however, said that sometimes people arrested will provide false information. He says background checks are showing some people arrested have records from other areas.

Meanwhile, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is backtracking after saying that 100 percent of the people arrested for causing disorder in his city Friday were from out of state. Three-quarters of the people arrested in St. Paul had Minnesota addresses, according to data provided to FOX 9 by police. Of the 18 total arrests, 12 had Minnesota addresses, four were from out of state, and two were unknown.

Welp. You’ve got yourself a pretty big discrepancy between “80 percent out-of-state” and . . . this.

How did we get such a discrepancy? I’ll give you three guesses and the first two don’t count. Yeah: Walz and the other politicians who made this claim simply made it up. There’s no other explanation. They clearly didn’t have access to information that backed up what they were claiming, because no such information exists.

They were simply coming up with the most plausible pander they could think of in the moment, perhaps in the belief that a) no one would ever find out it was nonsense; or b) more people would remember the original claim than would remember the eventual debunking.

It would be a shame if B turns out to be true. Walz, Carter and anyone else who snows the public like this is trying to avoid confronting difficult facts about the situation at hand. You are not serving your true constituency when you do that. The fact of the matter is that most Twin Cities-area residents were not out rioting. Some were protesting peacefully, and most were at home keeping out of trouble. These people deserve the truth from their elected officials, and pretending there are no locals contributing to the mayhem is not the truth. You’re not helping the people you work for when you tell them falsely there are no troublemakers among them.

Many statements and claims made in the heat of a situation like this later turn out to be false. Often we can cut people slack because it’s hard to know what’s true and what’s not in the midst of shocking events and utter chaos. That’s how you end up with stories being taken seriously about people surfing 110-story buildings to the ground.

But in this case, the false information wasn’t the result of confusion. It was just flat-out made up. The next time Minnesota elects a governor, or St. Paul elects a mayor, voters should remember that.