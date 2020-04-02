Remember that jobless claims record of 3.3 million last week? Say hello to this week . . . and 6.65 million

The height of unemployment during the Great Depression was 24.9 percent. I think it’s fair to say that as recently as a month ago almost everyone would have regarded that record as virtually unbreakable.

Say hello to my little friend:

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose to 6.65 million in the latest week from an unrevised 3.3 million the previous week, the U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday.

The figures far exceeded the median estimate of 3.50 million in a Reuters survey of economists. Estimates in the survey were as high as 5.25 million. The government’s weekly report, the most timely data on the economy’s health, offered the clearest evidence yet that the longest employment boom in U.S. history probably ended in March.

Probably ended? Well that’s taking caution to an extreme.

This is not going to get us to 25 percent employment all by itself, but where is the end of this trend? Remember, until March 2020, the worst month in the past 20 years for new jobless claims was 985,000 in January 2009. That’s less than a million. We now know that March 2020 alone will top 10 million.

The entire workforce consists of about 165 million people, and as of a month ago you only had about 3.5 percent – or 5.7 million of them – unemployed. That number tripled in two weeks. We’re going to be over 10 percent unemployment and still moving toward the peak.

That means you’ve got a lot of businesses trying to stay open in the midst of all this, some of whom will probably give in and temporarily close in the coming weeks. That’s why you had so many more new filings last week than the week before. As more businesses who gave it a shot at first realize they can’t keep operating, you’ll see more people laid off and unemployment will continue to rise.

It will slow down at some point, of course, because eventually it levels out and the businesses who are left are those who have the fundamentals to power through this. But a slowdown from millions every week is still a lot.

This is why we can’t stay on lockdown for an indefinite period of time, no matter how badly the “medical experts” want us to and no matter how much the media cheerlead for it. Depression-level unemployment is going to lead to societal problems that may not drawf a global pandemic, but that require resources we’re quickly using up right now.

If we hit the peak in mid-April like everyone is hoping – as strange as that sounds – then we really need to try to get back to some semblance of business as usual come May. We’re not talking about prioritizing 401(k) accounts over Grandma’s life here. We’re talking about preventing people from sinking into a hopelessness of their own that they may never come back from.

Everyone keeps lecturing you to take the virus seriously, and yes you should. But, er . . . 10 million new unemployed in two weeks. We can’t just shrug our shoulders at that. An economic catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes, and it’s not OK to just say we have to accept it because of the virus.

We need a strategy that deals with the one without letting the other get completely out of control. Because at the moment, they’re both completely out of control.