Reminder: Democrats denounced John Bolton as the bane of all humanity in 2018

Suddenly the news media can’t get enough of John Bolton. Suddenly Democrats want everyone in America to hear what he has to say.

Just so you know, this is new. Nothing will get you strange new respect from the media like denouncing a sitting Republican president. (Don’t think for a minute this is limited to Trump.) But this sudden and total rehabilitation of Bolton’s reputation among the political class is something to behold.

It was only two years ago, when Trump first chose Bolton to be his national security adviser, that you’d have thought Trump had selected the devil himself for the gig:

Donald Trump’s selection of John Bolton as his new national security adviser has prompted alarm in Washington, with skeptics expressing concern at the prospect of an unwavering advocate of military action shaping the president’s national security policy.

“While the president may see in Mr Bolton a sympathetic sycophant, I would remind him that Mr Bolton has a reckless approach to advancing the safety and security of Americans – far outside any political party,” said Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate foreign relations committee.

Senator Ben Cardin, another Democrat on the committee, dubbed Bolton “an extremist and reckless partisan with little regard for US values or allies”.

Bolton, you might recall, came to prominence during the George W. Bush Administration. He was an early and consistent advocate of the Iraq War. He was Bush’s choice to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Bush had to install him temporarily on a recess appointment because even the Republican-controlled Senate of 2005 was so appalled by Bolton’s hawkishness, it was impossible to get him confirmed.

During the Bush years, Bolton was the neoconservative poster boy, frequently and confidently making the case that the use of U.S. military force throughout the world was necessary to root out terrorism and promote the spread of free, democratic governance. The Democrat/media complex portrayed him as a wild-eyed maniac for doing so.

During the Obama years, Bolton was a consistent critic of the president’s fecklessness in dealing with malicious regimes around the world, especially those who threatened our friends in Israel. For this, he was portrayed as a threat to international peace.

And of course, when he joined the Trump Administration it was portrayed as Exhibit A for Trump’s unfitness for the presidency – turning loose a lunatic like John Bolton on an unsuspecting world.

Suddenly the media can’t get enough of Bolton. They’re excitedly promoting interviews, publishing excerpts of his book and making sure everyone knows what a dim view he takes of the president. ABC excitedly tells us its upcoming interview with Bolton is the interview “Trump doesn’t want you to hear.”

That is no doubt true. But until this week, anything that came out of John Bolton’s mouth was something the media didn’t want you to hear. This is the same John Bolton who has walked among us for decades now. He still holds the same hawkish foreign policy views, and the same disdain for international institutions, that has always made him a media pariah. He is still the guy who would be the first to advise any U.S. president to use force – in just about any given situation. All the reasons the media used to treat him as lacking any and all credibility still apply.

But one thing has changed: He’s turned on Donald Trump. That is enough to make him a sudden media superstar, and enough to get Democrats to pretend they never had any problem with him.

Keep that in mind as you witness journalists fawning all over him in the days and weeks ahead. The truth is they still hate him. They just hate Trump more.