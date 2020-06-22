SECTIONS
Reminder: Democrats denounced John Bolton as the bane of all humanity in 2018

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 22, 2020 at 6:00am
Suddenly the news media can’t get enough of John Bolton. Suddenly Democrats want everyone in America to hear what he has to say.

Just so you know, this is new. Nothing will get you strange new respect from the media like denouncing a sitting Republican president. (Don’t think for a minute this is limited to Trump.) But this sudden and total rehabilitation of Bolton’s reputation among the political class is something to behold.

It was only two years ago, when Trump first chose Bolton to be his national security adviser, that you’d have thought Trump had selected the devil himself for the gig:

Donald Trump’s selection of John Bolton as his new national security adviser has prompted alarm in Washington, with skeptics expressing concern at the prospect of an unwavering advocate of military action shaping the president’s national security policy.

“While the president may see in Mr Bolton a sympathetic sycophant, I would remind him that Mr Bolton has a reckless approach to advancing the safety and security of Americans – far outside any political party,” said Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate foreign relations committee.

Senator Ben Cardin, another Democrat on the committee, dubbed Bolton “an extremist and reckless partisan with little regard for US values or allies”.

Bolton, you might recall, came to prominence during the George W. Bush Administration. He was an early and consistent advocate of the Iraq War. He was Bush’s choice to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Bush had to install him temporarily on a recess appointment because even the Republican-controlled Senate of 2005 was so appalled by Bolton’s hawkishness, it was impossible to get him confirmed.

During the Bush years, Bolton was the neoconservative poster boy, frequently and confidently making the case that the use of U.S. military force throughout the world was necessary to root out terrorism and promote the spread of free, democratic governance. The Democrat/media complex portrayed him as a wild-eyed maniac for doing so.

During the Obama years, Bolton was a consistent critic of the president’s fecklessness in dealing with malicious regimes around the world, especially those who threatened our friends in Israel. For this, he was portrayed as a threat to international peace.

Should we take the media's celebration of John Bolton seriously?

And of course, when he joined the Trump Administration it was portrayed as Exhibit A for Trump’s unfitness for the presidency – turning loose a lunatic like John Bolton on an unsuspecting world.

Suddenly the media can’t get enough of Bolton. They’re excitedly promoting interviews, publishing excerpts of his book and making sure everyone knows what a dim view he takes of the president. ABC excitedly tells us its upcoming interview with Bolton is the interview “Trump doesn’t want you to hear.”

That is no doubt true. But until this week, anything that came out of John Bolton’s mouth was something the media didn’t want you to hear. This is the same John Bolton who has walked among us for decades now. He still holds the same hawkish foreign policy views, and the same disdain for international institutions, that has always made him a media pariah. He is still the guy who would be the first to advise any U.S. president to use force – in just about any given situation. All the reasons the media used to treat him as lacking any and all credibility still apply.

But one thing has changed: He’s turned on Donald Trump. That is enough to make him a sudden media superstar, and enough to get Democrats to pretend they never had any problem with him.

Keep that in mind as you witness journalists fawning all over him in the days and weeks ahead. The truth is they still hate him. They just hate Trump more.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







