A reminder of Michael Barone's ironclad rule: 'All process arguments are insincere, including this one'

Should a Supreme Court nominee be confirmed in an election year? Should a major health care reform be passed if the vote isn’t bipartisan? Should bills be advanced to the floor without extensive public hearings?

The answer is: The questions aren’t worth answering, because the premise behind the questions were not sincere in the first place.

Some years back, political analyst and commentator Michael Barone made a brilliant observation about the debates that take place with matters like these: “All process arguments are insincere, including this one.”

Barone was talking about the objections people often raise, which the objectors pretend are about something other than their own personal agendas. This isn’t about me getting my way. It’s about making sure we follow the correct process!

Sure it is.

Barone recognized that the same people who objected to certain things, ostensibly over concern for process, would do the exact same things in other circumstances if they had the opportunity. And in those situations, the same people now scoffing at the concerns over process would be the ones raising those concerns.

The current debate over the disposition of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat is a perfect example. In 2016, Mitch McConnell said it was wrong to confirm a nominee in an election year. Democrats screamed that the Senate had to “do its job” by confirming Merrick Garland, since Barack Obama was still president and the right to make a nomination was his.

Now, four years later, it is Democrats who think we shouldn’t confirm a nominee in an election year and Republicans who can’t wait to get right to it.

Is either side right? Of course not. Because neither side means what it says to begin with. In 2016, Republicans didn’t want another liberal Justice on the Supreme Court, so they raised an objection to an election-year confirmation. Democrats scoffed at the objection. In 2020, Democrats don’t want another conservative Justice, so they’re raising an objection to election-year confirmations. Republicans are scoffing.

Are there any sincere process arguments?

This has happened so many times it’s impossible to list every example. But one that comes to mind is John McCain’s rationale for spiking the repeal of ObamaCare in 2017.

McCain had campaigned for re-election on a promise to repeal and replace ObamaCare. He continually repeated the pledge that he would vote for the repeal. Now remember, in this particular re-election campaign, McCain had to survive a challenge from the right by former Congressman J.D. Hayworth. Vowing to repeal ObamaCare was one of the McCain’s key strategies to keep conservative voters in his camp and defeat Hayworth’s attempt to take the nomination from him.

Fast-forward to 2017, and McCain is enjoying the media adulation that comes from being a Republican critic of Donald Trump. Nothing would cement his media-hero status more than killing Republican attempts to repeal ObamaCare. But he had promised to repeal it, so how could he justify voting against the repeal now?

Simple: McCain concocted a process argument. He said he thought a vote this important should be bipartisan, and since there were no Democrats voting for repeal, it wouldn’t be right to go forward with it. The rich irony here, of course, is that ObamaCare was a massively consequential piece of legislation that was passed on a strictly partisan vote. Every Republican (including McCain) opposed it when it was passed in 2009 and 2010. So if major pieces of legislation need to be bipartisan, then repealing ObamaCare would make perfect sense.

But that assumes McCain’s argument was the slightest bit sincere, and it wasn’t.

McCain wanted to spike the repeal for reasons of personal pique, not out of a commitment to any sincere principle. So he invented a process argument, and because the political class shared his agenda, it pretended McCain’s process argument was sincere.

It wasn’t. But then again, they never are.

Does anyone seriously believe that, if Chuck Schumer was currently Senate Majority Leader and we had a Democratic president, Schumer would not push through a confirmation vote any way he could? Of course not! Yet Schumer is pretending to believe it’s inappropriate for Republicans to do it now. . .

Just like Mitch McConnell pretended to believe that in 2016.

People pretend to believe things all the time because they don’t want to tell you their actions are driven by their personal agendas.

All process arguments are insincere. I would say “including this one,” but I’m not sure I’m actually making a process argument. I’m simply telling you that everyone will do whatever they have to do in order to advance their own agenda, no matter what they tell you about why they’re doing what they’re doing. I think the country would be better off if we didn’t pretend otherwise.

But who knows? Maybe my objection to pretending is insincere.