Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) trolls Pelosi with video teaching her how to find her way from the House to the Senate

Published January 10, 2020 at 9:26am
We’ve been waiting weeks for Nancy Pelosi to deliver the Democrats’ “orange man bad” articles of impeachment so they can fail in the Senate.  As I mentioned earlier, there were some rumors that they might show up later today, but so far that seems not to be panning out.  Since Pelosi is all out of cards, everyone’s wondering what, exactly, is going on.

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) thinks he may know what the problem is. Pelosi simply doesn’t know how to find the Senate.

Given how easily she seems to get confused lately, this is not an implausible theory. If she strays too far from the House, she could lose her bearings, get lost, and her aides would need to call some sort of elderly recovery service to track her down. No one wants to see that happen.

So, Rep. Roy decided to get proactive. He made a video for Pelosi, which details the one minute, thirty-seven second walk from the floor of the House to the floor of the Senate.

All she needs to do is watch it, perhaps on the ‘talking picture box’ she carries around, and she can avoid an unpleasant ‘senior moment.’

Thank you, Rep. Roy, for this important public service.

 

