Report: Ghislaine Maxwell has Epstein's blackmail tapes, will take everyone down with her

After Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest and not-at-all suspicious suicide, everyone wondered if we’d ever hear the truth about what he and his powerful pals had done. Obviously, given the nature of his alleged blackmail schemes, his death seemed incredibly suspicious. So, all eyes immediately turned to the strange case of Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to various reports, she’d been roaming the world relatively unencumbered. We saw a possibly-altered picture of her eating at an In-N-Out Burger in California. We heard claims that she was hiding in New England, and there were rumors of a safe house apartment in Paris.

Everyone wondered why someone who’s so incredibly high-profile hadn’t been arrested. Then, she was taken into custody. Now, people want to know why it took so long, what evidence she possesses and, most importantly, will she use it to implicate her wealthy friends.

Thanks to a former friend who spoke with the UK’s Daily Mail, we may have an answer. Maxwell supposedly has all of Epstein’s sex tapes. She’ll either use them to save herself, or she’ll take everyone down with her.

Maxwell’s former friend explained: ‘Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn’t going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance. TRENDING: U.S. formally cuts ties with the WHO ‘The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get out of jail card if the authorities are willing to trade. She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers.’ They added: ‘If Ghislaine goes down, she’s going to take the whole damn lot of them with her.’ The former friend continued: ‘Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera – he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse.’ ‘I’ll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots. ‘Ghislaine made sure that she socked away thumb drives of it all. She knows where all the bodies are buried and she’ll use whatever she had to save her own a**.’

Maxwell is headed to court Friday, where she’ll be represented by Christian Everdell, the former SDNY prosecutor who helped bring down Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers used to be one of his supervisors, and she’s sure he’ll be “talking to her about the benefits of becoming a cooperating witness.”

If all the above is true, and if she doesn’t have an “unfortunate accident” in jail, we could be headed for the trial of the century…

Chris Everdell was a longtime SDNY AUSA (who I happened to supervise once upon a time). He will of course do what is in the best interests of his client, but no doubt he will be talking to her about the benefits of becoming a cooperating witness. https://t.co/be7tHRm8d7 — Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) July 6, 2020

