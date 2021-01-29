Report: If John Kerry Is So Worried About Fossil Fuels, Shouldn't He Ditch This Private Jet?

If global climate change is really the existential threat environmental extremists claim it is, you’d never know it by the way they live.

John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate and chief harbinger of environmental doom, has no problem imposing drastic measures like killing thousands of jobs and rolling back America’s energy independence to save the world from cataclysmic disaster.

However, when it comes to his own family, the failed presidential candidate and former secretary of state doesn’t seem to be scaling back the massive carbon footprint left by a luxurious jet-setting lifestyle.

According to Fox News, the Federal Aviation Administration’s registry shows the climate czar’s family still owns a Gulfstream Aerospace jet through the Flying Squirrel LLC company. The private charter jet company is owned by his ketchup-heiress wife, Teresa Heinz-Kerry, and is apparently held under the Heinz Family Foundation.

FAA records reveal the registration certificate for the jet was issued in July of 2005 and will expire in October of 2023.

During his embarrassingly awful 2004 presidential bid, Kerry’s campaign reportedly paid over a quarter of a million dollars in fees to his wife’s company to rent the private plane.

The man supposedly so concerned with the environment had no issue traveling around on the family’s fossil fuel-guzzling private plane as it belched greenhouse gases into the atmosphere less than two decades ago.

Without the scrutiny of a presidential campaign, there’s no telling what he’s spent since, but a 2013 financial disclosure during Kerry’s time as secretary of state listed over $1 million in assets under Flying Squirrel, confirming the family’s continued interest in the company.

Apparently, jobs for private citizens are expendable, but the convenience of a private plane — that spews as much as 40 times the amount of carbon per capita over commercial flight — is essential for a man like Kerry.

This hypocrisy didn’t escape critics as they watched Kerry cavalierly dismiss concerns about thousands of unemployed workers that the Biden administration would swiftly forsake to save the environment.

“Report: U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s family still owns a private jet,” journalist Sara Carter tweeted.

“Must be easy to tell oil and gas workers to just ‘learn to code’ when you’re flying on your private jet and living the life of an elitist.”

Report: U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s family still owns a private jet Must be easy to tell oil and gas workers to just “learn to code” when you’re flying on your private jet and living the life of an elitist…https://t.co/T46azs97c8 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) January 28, 2021

“John Kerry — who flies in private jets, owned a 76-foot yacht and several mansions — has the carbon footprint of a small nation,” Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas pointed out in a tweet sharing Kerry’s dismissive remarks about replacing real jobs in the gas and oil industry with imaginary green jobs.

“Yet he tells energy workers to ‘make solar panels’ when the Biden administration kills their jobs,” he said.

John Kerry—who flies in private jets, owned a 76-foot yacht and several mansions—has the carbon footprint of a small nation. Yet he tells energy workers to “make solar panels” when the Biden administration kills their jobs. pic.twitter.com/QhK2FVykxU — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 27, 2021

“John Kerry wants you to know that climate change is a very serious threat,” the Daily Caller tweeted, along with screenshots mentioning the private jet and showing off an $11.7 million beachfront home on Martha’s Vineyard — a property he owns despite environmentalists’ hysterical insistence that rising seas will flood such places.

John Kerry wants you to know that climate change is a very serious threat pic.twitter.com/7c7e6n4lu7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2021

Politicians like Kerry cast dire predictions about the environment while they propose severe restrictions on average people as a remedy like the executive order Biden rammed through that killed the Keystone XL pipeline and thousands of jobs along with it.

These actions have real consequences for everyday Americans who are told these things are necessary for the future of mankind.

Yet Kerry seemingly won’t give up on any of his luxuries while people lose their vital livelihoods because of the radical environmental policies he is charged with advancing.

He either doesn’t believe in the predictions of the hysterical far-left climate change proponents or he thinks he’s above taking the drastic measures the left has no problem imposing on everyone else.

In either case, why should anyone take Kerry or the climate change agenda seriously?

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.