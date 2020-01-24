REPORT: Obama may kick the Democrat civil war into high gear by denouncing Bernie

As I wrote a couple of days ago, One of the great joys of the 2020 primary season is watching the Democratic Party tear itself apart. The backbiting, infighting, feuding, and carping has been absolutely epic. I’ve been following politics since Jimmy Carter was in office, and I’ve never seen anything like it. However, I may be in for a treat.

If a new report is true, things may be about to get much, much, worse.

According to Fox Business corespondent Charles Gasparino, Barack Obama is considering a course of action that would be like throwing gasoline on the Dems’ dumpster fire:

SCOOP: Dem Party sources who have spoken w @BarackObama say former prez is growing increasingly anxious about @BernieSanders rise in the national polls & where the avowed socialist would take the country; he is considering a public statement addressing it more now @FoxBusiness — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 23, 2020

TRENDING: In declassified document, Justice Department admits it lacked probable cause to keep wiretapping Carter Page

Just imagine the rift that would cause.

The Democratic Party has always been an exclusive club. They don’t like outsiders. Bernie isn’t one of them, and the old guard resents the fact that he’s stirring up the socialist base. On the other hand, the Bernie Bros are already suspicious of the party that burned them in 2016, and they won’t take kindly to an Obama proclamation that trashes their beloved socialist coot.

More importantly, Biden is a yes-man that the party can control. Were he to get elected, he would do whatever he’s told. That’s great news if you’re part of a former administration that would like to keep its secrets hidden and maintain influence. Bernie may be wrong about everything, but he’s no one’s stooge. If he were to get the nomination, all that control goes out the window.

The Obama camp is apparently saying that no statement is coming, but… there sure are a lot of Obama-era surrogates trashing Bernie lately. First we had Hillary ripping on Sanders.

Then, yesterday, former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina appeared on Morning Joe. He tore into Bernie, arguing that he’d get destroyed in the general, and is “the worst candidate” to take on Trump:

“I think he’s the worst candidate in a general election…Bernie Sanders is not the candidate we need to beat Donald Trump in November.”

—Obama Campaign Manager Jim @Messina2012 on @Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/bgWJiD7sQW — Third Way (@ThirdWayTweet) January 23, 2020

So, Obama may or may not release a statement, but it seems clear that something is going on behind the scenes. Bernie is getting a little too big for his britches. Time to rein things in.