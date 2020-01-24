SECTIONS
REPORT: Obama may kick the Democrat civil war into high gear by denouncing Bernie

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published January 24, 2020 at 11:21am
As I wrote a couple of days ago, One of the great joys of the 2020 primary season is watching the Democratic Party tear itself apart. The backbiting, infighting, feuding, and carping has been absolutely epic.  I’ve been following politics since Jimmy Carter was in office, and I’ve never seen anything like it.  However, I may be in for a treat.

If a new report is true, things may be about to get much, much, worse.

According to Fox Business corespondent Charles Gasparino, Barack Obama is considering a course of action that would be like throwing gasoline on the Dems’ dumpster fire:

Just imagine the rift that would cause.

The Democratic Party has always been an exclusive club.  They don’t like outsiders.  Bernie isn’t one of them, and the old guard resents the fact that he’s stirring up the socialist base.  On the other hand, the Bernie Bros are already suspicious of the party that burned them in 2016, and they won’t take kindly to an Obama proclamation that trashes their beloved socialist coot.

More importantly, Biden is a yes-man that the party can control. Were he to get elected, he would do whatever he’s told. That’s great news if you’re part of a former administration that would like to keep its secrets hidden and maintain influence.  Bernie may be wrong about everything, but he’s no one’s stooge. If he were to get the nomination, all that control goes out the window.

The Obama camp is apparently saying that no statement is coming, but…  there sure are a lot of Obama-era surrogates trashing Bernie lately.  First we had Hillary ripping on Sanders.

Then, yesterday, former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina appeared on Morning Joe. He tore into Bernie, arguing that he’d get destroyed in the general, and is “the worst candidate” to take on Trump:

So, Obama may or may not release a statement, but it seems clear that something is going on behind the scenes.  Bernie is getting a little too big for his britches.  Time to rein things in.

 

