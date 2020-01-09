Report: Pentagon official says Ukrainian airline shot down by Iranian missile system - 'probably by mistake'

Yesterday, I suggested that the ‘official story’ of the “accidental” crash of a Ukrainian airliner during the Iranian missile attack held a few too many coincidences to hold water. I took a little heat. Not a lot of heat, mind you – and I was clear that we didn’t really know what happened – but there were the usual naysayers calling me a conspiracy theorist.

The problem is that, lately, conspiracy theories have a nasty habit of being true. These days, buying the official line is often a fool’s errand, so I’m a fan of examining conspiracies for their feasibility. Was it possible that Iran downed a commercial passenger jet, either accidentally or purposely, during the attack? Absolutely.

Now, Newsweek is claiming that anonymous Pentagon sources are confirming that’s exactly what happened. Apparently, the Iranian missile system – loaded with a Russian-made missile – misidentified the plane as an enemy aircraft, locked on, and took it down. All 176 passengers and crew were killed.

Via Newsweek:

The Ukrainian flight that crashed just outside the Iranian capital of Tehran was struck by an anti-aircraft missile system, a Pentagon official, a senior U.S. intelligence official and an Iraqi intelligence official told Newsweek. Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, a Boeing 737–800 en route from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airpot to Kyiv’s Boryspil International Airport, stopped transmitting data Tuesday just minutes after takeoff and not long after Iran launched missiles at military bases housing U.S. and allied forces in neighboring Iraq. The aircraft is believed to have been struck by a Russia-built Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system, known to NATO as Gauntlet, the three officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, told Newsweek. One Pentagon and one U.S. senior intelligence official told Newsweek that the Pentagon’s assessment is that the incident was accidental. Iran’s anti-aircraft were likely active following the country’s missile attack, which came in response to the U.S. killing last week of Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani, sources said.

A quick caveat here. This is coming from Newsweek and, in the immortal words of W.C. Fields, Newsweek ‘ain’t what it was.’

However, the Wall Street Journal is running with the exact same anonymously-sourced story, so it’s a safe bet that this really is the assessment of the U.S. intel community.

The U.S. believes that a Ukrainian commercial aircraft that crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday was downed by two surface-to-air missiles fired by Iran, a U.S. official said. “We have a high level of confidence that this was shot down by Iran,” the U.S. official said, adding that the plane was being tracked by Iranian radar just before the two missiles were fired.

What this means going forward is anyone’s guess. After the fecklessness of Iran’s retaliation the other night, things seemed to die down. Now, if it turns out civilians from multiple countries were killed during the barrage, all bets are off.

If we eventually learn that the plane was targeted on purpose, the situation is going to go from bad to worse.