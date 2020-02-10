Report: Susan Collins and other Senate Republicans tried to persuade Trump not to fire Gordon Sondland

They were worried about the “optics,” I’m sure, of Trump wielding the ax as a reprisal for impeachment testimony from Sondland and Alexander Vindman. That’s usually the sort of irrelevant thing Beltwayesque senators worry about.

But tell me: Which is worse? Having the media beat you up for so-called revenge firings? Or continuing to have people working on your national security staff that you don’t believe you can trust?

Trump’s going to get beaten up by the media no matter what he does, and he knows he can’t prevent that. But having people in your inner circle that you know are trying to undermine you? That you can put a stop to, and why on earth wouldn’t you?

A small number of Republican senators tried to talk to the White House to prevent President Donald Trump from firing Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union. But the president wasn’t swayed by their concern that it would look bad for him to get rid of a key impeachment witness and went ahead with the ouster, reports the New York Times.

Beyond optics, the senators, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, tried to convince Trump with the argument that ousting Sondland was unnecessary because he was already in talks to leave the administration after the impeachment trial. But Trump was apparently uninterested in trying to get Sondland to leave quietly. When Sondland refused to resign Friday, Trump ordered he be recalled from his post immediately. Other senators who tried to prevent the firing included Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Martha McSally of Arizona, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Vindman is actually still employed by the federal government. He’s just leaving his White House post and going back to the Pentagon. Sondland is out as ambassador to the EU, which is a tough price to pay because he seemed reluctant to testify against Trump – and mainly changed his earlier less damning testimony out of fear that Adam Schiff would accuse him of perjury.

But Sondland still engaged in speculation that was not backed up by direct knowledge, and he jumped to conclusions about what was happening and why. It’s clear from all the testimony that there was a lot of talk within the White House that Trump wanted to withhold the aid until Zelensky announced an investigation of Burisma and the Bidens. Maybe Trump did want to do that, or maybe he at least mused out loud about it.

That brings up an interesting question: If we could know about every ill-conceived idea that was ever the subject of White House banter, how much do you think there would be? What might Barack Obama have wanted to do to put the screws to Mitt Romney? How did George W. Bush consider poisoning the water for John Kerry? You don’t think Bill Clinton never considered pulling any dirty tricks on Bob Dole, do you?

But we don’t know about these things because presidents surround themselves with people they can trust. So if and when they start thinking out loud about things they really shouldn’t do, the people in their inner circle either talk them out of it or wait until their better judgment prevails – and then they keep it to themselves because it would do no good to blab in public about an ill-conceived notion that came to nothing.

But Donald Trump didn’t have that advantage. He was surrounded by people who were only too happy to leak information, even if it was about ideas that were discussed but never acted upon, because they had an agenda to undermine the president. And because the political class and the media hate the president, they treat this as a good thing.

It’s not a good thing. Presidents should have the luxury of trusting the people around them, and yes, that includes when the president thinks or speaks unwisely in private. I’m glad my least admirable private moments don’t get repeated by the people closest to me, especially if we’re talking about things I considered but never acted upon. But thanks to Gordon Sondland and Alexander Vindman, that’s exactly what happened to President Trump.

The aid was released. No investigation was announced. The whole thing – if it happened at all – came to nothing. But Trump had to go through impeachment because people like these two felt the need to share things they heard second-hand. I wouldn’t want people like that working for me either.

Susan Collins and other Republican senators may have tried to convince Trump to keep these guys on board. He would have been crazy to listen to them.