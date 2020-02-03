Report: Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night will be 'positive' and 'unifying'

When this was first reported, it was with the presumption that Trump would already be acquitted by the Senate before he gave the speech tomorrow night. That no longer appears to be the case, as the final vote is now scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

But while I’m sure Trump would have enjoyed having Nancy Pelosi introduce him post-acquittal, the outcome of the vote is a foregone conclusion in any event. There’s going to be a triumphant feel to it regardless, and it would be the perfect opportunity for Trump to gloat.

Apparently, in very un-Trumpian fashion, he’s not going to do that:

Details about what Trump may say about impeachment were not previewed, and the official allowed that “the president is always adaptable to speak to the moment.”

“No speech is ever final until it’s delivered, so it’s not as if this is in a vacuum pack until Tuesday,” he said. “But I think the president will be focused on the interests of the American people and in that spirit he is going to be giving a positive, forward-looking vision.”

The blueprint — dubbed the “Great American Comeback” — calls for five policy “buckets,” touting first the “blue collar boom” and Trump’s economic and trade policies, then “promoting and supporting working families,” “lowering the cost of healthcare,” “safe and legal immigration,” and a rundown of foreign affairs-focused topics.

If Trump is choosing to use the speech to highlight policy achievements, he’s at least getting somewhat closer than other presidents to the way I’ve always wanted to see this event approached.

To wit, that means no cheerleading, no introductions of special guests, no applause lines and certainly no boilerplate declarations that “the state of the union is strong!”

I don’t think that’s what the Founders intended when they established the State of the Union report as a constitutional obligation of the president. They wanted the president to actually tell the Congress and the public how the country is doing – warts and all.

Such an address would warn of the dangers of the mounting national debt, and of unfunded entitlement obligations there isn’t enough money in the world to cover. It would explain that as debt held by the public approaches 100 percent of GDP, it becomes unsustainable. It would be candid about the risks inherent in running deficits north of $1 trillion while both parties enjoy spending blowouts under the guise of “avoiding government shutdowns.”

It would also be real with the public about the problems inherent with a federal bureaucracy that leaks like a sieve and is accountable to no one thanks to civil service protections. And it would be honest with people about the fact that we’re going to have to maintain long-term military commitments in almost every part of the world because, when we leave, everything spirals out of control.

If any president is the president to give this address, it’s Trump. And maybe he will. But it sounds like he wants to deliver the sort of “healing” address that gets kudos from pundits (although that might not happen in Trump’s case) but doesn’t really bring the public up to speed on the true state of the union.

Too bad. But like the man says, no speech is ever final until it’s delivered, so we can always pray that the soon-to-be-acquitted Trump is feeling his nerves of steel and decides to really level with the American people about everything that’s going on. According to the Constitution, that’s his job.