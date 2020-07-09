Report: Washington Redskins to remove all Native American imagery from new name and logo

If a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter is correct, you can say goodbye to the Washington Redskins. The team is looking at new names, a new logo and the elimination of all Native American imagery and connotations. There’s just no place for that in your new, super-woke NFL.

Via Schefter’s Twitter feed:

In their discussions about a potential new name, Washington is planning to have no Native American imagery, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 8, 2020



Here’s more from Fox:

As the Washington football team continues to evaluate its Redskins name, it already has made a monumental decision moving forward. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has made the obvious decision to remove the Native American imagery from its logo. TRENDING: Why are we now making a scandal out of who got PPP loans? ESPN’s John Keim followed the initial report by stating that Washington plans to keep its colors of burgundy and gold “as of now.” Big-name retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, as well as Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods have removed Redskins merchandise from their websites. And on Thursday, FedEx — which holds the naming rights to the team’s Maryland stadium — formally requested a name change. FedEx CEO Fred Smith has an ownership stake in the team.

With fans already tuning out due to a combination of tedious politicization and refs who don’t understand the rules, I’m not sure how the NFL thinks all of this is going to end.

Liberals have long hated football, all the way back to screaming about how it was a metaphor for war back in the ’60s. Sports in general tend to irk the left, since there are clear cut winners, losers, achievers and failures. The participation trophy exists precisely for this reason.

There’s simply no amount of appeasement that will ever satisfy them. In fact, every time someone apologizes, virtue signals or acquiesces to the left’s demands, progressives realize their tactics are working and they double down.

This will be no different.