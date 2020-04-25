Reported demise of Bowl Cut Jr. means absolutely anything could happen (a lot of it not good) in North Korea

Is Bowl Cut Jr. really dead? Or on his death bed with no hope of recovery?

That’s what we’re hearing from media sources out of both China and Japan. And as strange as this sounds, the report is gaining more credibility from the attention TMZ is giving it:

North Korea’s Supreme Leader/dictator Kim Jong-un has reportedly died, or is on his death bed with no hope for recuperation — according to media outlets in China and Japan. Amid reports China has sent a medical team to their communist neighbors this week to check in/advise on Kim, a Hong Kong-backed news channel’s vice director — who’s apparently the niece of a Chinese foreign minister — blasted out the news herself … he’s dead. TMZ has not confirmed that.

The woman put the report on a social media app called Weibo for her nearly 15 million followers to read, citing a “very solid source” about the claim Kim had, in fact, perished. A Japanese magazine reports he’s in a “vegetative state” after a heart surgery gone wrong. The outlet reports — citing a Chinese medical expert privy to the situation — that Kim had clutched his chest in early April and fell down while visiting the countryside there. He needed a stent procedure done, but apparently … it either wasn’t done rapidly enough, or it was botched completely by the surgeon — with some reports saying he had shaky hands.

You probably think of TMZ as a reckless gossip site, but the editors of TMZ are actually known to be very careful about fact-checking rumors, and spiking stories if they’re not confident they’ve got them confirmed.

TMZ was first with the Kobe Bryant news, and the eventual announcement from police officials were almost to the letter what TMZ was reporting.

Then again, in this case even TMZ isn’t reporting flat-out that he’s dead. Rather, they’re telling us about the reports coming from that part of the world. We can add to that some clearly curious signs, like the fact that today is a major military anniversary festival and Kim is nowhere to be seen:

The New York Post reports that North Korean media are mum even as the rumors circulate:

North Korean media hasn’t mentioned Kim’s health or whereabouts, even though reports by other media have sparked international speculation about his well-being. The Chinese expert told the magazine that Kim clutched his chest and fell to the ground on a visit to the countryside earlier this month. A doctor accompanying Kim performed CPR and took him to a nearby hospital.

Kim, believed to be 36, needed a stent procedure, which calls for placing a tube into a congested blood vessel to allow blood to keep flowing to the heart, according to Shukan Gendai.

No one would shed a tear for Kim Jong Un’s demise, with the possible exception of Dennis Rodman. He leads an absolutely brutal regime that is happy to starve, imprison and torture its own people while elites live high on the hog. The entire Kim dynasty has been an exercise in brainwashing and fear in order to maintain power.

And China has run interference for this horrible regime, sometimes at considerable cost to itself as the Kim regime proves incapable of meeting its people basic needs, and continually creates geopolitical crises the Chinese have to step in and diffuse.

But what would happen if Kim really died? The best-case scenario is that whoever gains the levers of power would walk across the Demilitarized Zone with a white flag and surrender to South Korea, which could then begin the process of reunifying the continent and liberating the North Korean people.

RELATED: Bowl Cut Jr.: We're not giving up our nuclear program

But it seems far more likely that those in Kim’s inner circle will commence a struggle for power, which is terrifying when you consider that the Norks are reportedly very close to having deliverable nuclear weapons designed to reach at least Hawaii, if not the continental United States.

Not much is known about the people in Kim’s inner circle, although we’ve long suspected (or at least hoped) there was someone on the inside secretly spying for the U.S. and laying the groundwork for a coup. Much attention will be focused on Kim Yo Jong, his 31-year-old sister who was apparently quite the charmer during the last Olympics.

Even if a coup is in the works, it’s going to be the sort of thing where the insurrectionists would hope to control the timing. If the dictator dies before the coup is ready, it’s actually harder to pull it off.

The world has enough problems right now without a further destabilized North Korea. But the goal there should not be stability. It should be the end of this brutal regime and reunification of the Korean peninsula. If Bowl Cut Jr. is really dead, let’s pray there’s a way to seize the opportunity and make that happen.