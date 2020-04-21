SECTIONS
Reporter hits Trump for holding a rally in March, forgets that Biden held six after that

Published April 21, 2020 at 10:19am
Trump implemented the China travel ban in January, and was attacked from all sides for being a racist. Since then, he’s also been attacked for not doing enough to stop the spread of the virus. Never mind that Pelosi urged people into the crowded streets of Chinatown in February, and the press didn’t bat an eye, the media narrative must prevail. Yesterday, Trump was discussing this.

White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor seemed to catch him off guard yesterday when she hit him for holding a rally in March.

Her question led to an awkward exchange that’s been making the media rounds as an alleged example of Trump’s carelessness and lack of leadership. That’s dumb for a whole host of reasons but, just for the moment, let’s play along. Let’s pretend it was a terrible error.

Joe Biden said that Trump’s decision to close off travel from China was “xenophobic.”  He said he wouldn’t have done it, and everyone agrees that refusal to act would have cost American lives.  He’s gotten a pass on it because the media is in the tank for him. They’re doing the same thing with the rally question.

According to Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh, Biden held eight rallies in March… six of them after Trump halted his own.

Admittedly, Biden rallies tend to look like a half-empty high school math class, but the point remains. If the press is going to attack Trump over this, when will they grill Biden on it?

Now, maybe Alcindor will ask Biden the same question. Maybe Biden will even understand it and manage to reply with a complete sentence.  It’s possible that sentence will even make sense. Stranger things have happened.

But I’m not holding my breath.

