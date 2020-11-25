Reports: Trump is Getting Ready to Pardon Michael Flynn

If this feels long overdue, keep in mind: Trump was hoping a pardon would be unnecessary, by virtue of the justice system itself vindicating Flynn. You’d think that would be accomplished when the government announced its decision to drop the case against him, especially when it also released so much information about the government misconduct that led to the charges in the first place.

But the political class is so invested in Flynn’s purported guilt that the judge in the case, Emmett Sullivan, can’t even bring himself to accept the government’s decision. He wants to send Flynn to prison even though the government has declared on the record that he didn’t do anything wrong.

We’ve always known a Trump pardon was the likely, er, trump card if all else failed. All else appears to have failed:

President Trump has told confidants he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts, two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: Sources with direct knowledge of the discussions said Flynn will be part of a series of pardons that Trump issues between now and when he leaves office.

The big picture: Flynn’s pardon would be the culmination of a four-year political and legal saga that began with the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in the 2016 election.

The pardon is probably necessary for another reason: Since Democrats are so invested in the Flynn-as-criminal narrative, the incoming Biden Justice Department would surely be happy to pick the case back up. And there’s every reason to think Judge Sullivan would let them do it. Flynn might be fighting these charges for the rest of his life.

Let’s not forget what started this whole thing. In December 2016, the Obama Administration was raging mad about “Russian interference” in the election Trump had just won, and announced sanctions on the Russians as punishment. It was widely expected the Russians would retaliate in some way.

Flynn, as Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser, had to speak with the Russians as part of his preparation for the job. During one such call, he urged the Russians not to retaliate for Obama’s actions.

That is about as innocuous as a thing can be, but the James Comey-led FBI used it as an excuse to interrogate Flynn (without telling him he was being interrogated) and later accused him of lying to them about the call during the interview. Even the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn didn’t think he lied, but he was charged anyway.

Also remember: During a conversation in the Obama White House involving Obama, Biden, Comey and Sally York, it was Biden who – according to Comey’s notes – suggested using the unconstitutional (and never enforced in 222 years) Logan Act as a pretext for going after Flynn. Biden denies having suggested this. Biden lies.

Obama told Trump during the transition that he didn’t like Flynn, and urged Trump not to appoint him. Trump didn’t listen. I guess Obama really didn’t like Flynn. And ever since he’s been fighting a legal battle that’s consumed his life and eaten up much of his financial resources.

It’s time to end this. Trump doesn’t need consider pardoning Flynn. He needs to just do it.