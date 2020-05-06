Republican Congressman Paul Mitchell: We already have universal basic income; it's called work

Paul Mitchell is from my state, and no he does not make shampoo. He also doesn’t make foolish decisions to send monthly checks to everyone in the country when they could be out earning it themselves.

Apparently his position is now seen as remarkable in Washington D.C., where Democrats want to send everyone a monthly check of $2,000 until they decide there is no longer an emergency – which will be never.

Although he is not the hair care Paul Mitchell, he is the suing-Gretchen-Whitmer Paul Mitchell, so I’m starting to really like the guy. And when he was asked by The Hill what he thinks of the Democrats’ universal basic income proposal, he didn’t mince words:

“We already have a universal basic income — it’s called work. We also have [Social Security Disability Insurance] SSDI for people who are unable to work physically or due to disabilities. We have security if you’re older, they’ve earned it,” Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.) told The Hill.

“We have a variety of forms of support for people like unemployment compensation and public assistance for purely short-term assistance,” Mitchell continued, “so I’m trying to understand exactly what [Pelosi] wants to do besides throw more money at people.”

The United States has a very robust public safety net. It works like this:

You go out and get a job and work at that job to earn money to support yourself. If you lose your job or struggle in some way, there are various assistance programs available to you at the federal, state and local levels to help you stay above water while you look for a different job.

As long as you work within this system, you’ll be fine.

But that systems has, for the moment, been blown up. Tens of millions of people have had their jobs taken away from them by a government that has forbidden them to go and do their jobs, and in some cases has forbidden their employers to even operate.

Into this void steps Congress, which votes people a one-time payment in lieu of the jobs that have been temporarily taken away from them, and blows up the federal deficit to an unthinkable $3.6 trillion this year alone. And as if that was not enough, now congressional Democrats want to keep making these payments for months on end, which would come with an annual cost of yet another $3 trillion.

Mitchell is right: The solution to the problem is to let people go back to their jobs. That’s where they can get the money they need while working to produce the wealth this country needs to fund things like safety nets, health care systems and everything else.

We already told you yesterday that a new study from a group of MIT professors says a targeted lockdown, rather than the widespread one we have now, would save more lives and do far less damage to the economy. Sheltering the most vulnerable while letting everyone else get back to work would return most people to economic independence and save the taxpayers the next phase of the fiscal disaster that’s already underway.

There is talk now of a second stimulus, as if the first one didn’t send the national debt further into the stratosphere. The only stimulus we need now is exactly what Paul Mitchell says: Work. Let people get back to it, and their productivity will provide all the stimulus the economy needs.