SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Republican Congressman Paul Mitchell: We already have universal basic income; it's called work

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published May 6, 2020 at 2:00am
Print

Paul Mitchell is from my state, and no he does not make shampoo. He also doesn’t make foolish decisions to send monthly checks to everyone in the country when they could be out earning it themselves.

Apparently his position is now seen as remarkable in Washington D.C., where Democrats want to send everyone a monthly check of $2,000 until they decide there is no longer an emergency – which will be never.

Although he is not the hair care Paul Mitchell, he is the suing-Gretchen-Whitmer Paul Mitchell, so I’m starting to really like the guy. And when he was asked by The Hill what he thinks of the Democrats’ universal basic income proposal, he didn’t mince words:

“We already have a universal basic income — it’s called work. We also have [Social Security Disability Insurance] SSDI for people who are unable to work physically or due to disabilities. We have security if you’re older, they’ve earned it,” Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.) told The Hill.  

“We have a variety of forms of support for people like unemployment compensation and public assistance for purely short-term assistance,” Mitchell continued, “so I’m trying to understand exactly what [Pelosi] wants to do besides throw more money at people.”

TRENDING: Growing number of House Democrats wants to pay everyone $2,000 a month as long as there's an 'emergency'

The United States has a very robust public safety net. It works like this:

You go out and get a job and work at that job to earn money to support yourself. If you lose your job or struggle in some way, there are various assistance programs available to you at the federal, state and local levels to help you stay above water while you look for a different job.

As long as you work within this system, you’ll be fine.

But that systems has, for the moment, been blown up. Tens of millions of people have had their jobs taken away from them by a government that has forbidden them to go and do their jobs, and in some cases has forbidden their employers to even operate.

Should we pay out more stimulus money?

Into this void steps Congress, which votes people a one-time payment in lieu of the jobs that have been temporarily taken away from them, and blows up the federal deficit to an unthinkable $3.6 trillion this year alone. And as if that was not enough, now congressional Democrats want to keep making these payments for months on end, which would come with an annual cost of yet another $3 trillion.

Mitchell is right: The solution to the problem is to let people go back to their jobs. That’s where they can get the money they need while working to produce the wealth this country needs to fund things like safety nets, health care systems and everything else.

We already told you yesterday that a new study from a group of MIT professors says a targeted lockdown, rather than the widespread one we have now, would save more lives and do far less damage to the economy. Sheltering the most vulnerable while letting everyone else get back to work would return most people to economic independence and save the taxpayers the next phase of the fiscal disaster that’s already underway.

There is talk now of a second stimulus, as if the first one didn’t send the national debt further into the stratosphere. The only stimulus we need now is exactly what Paul Mitchell says: Work. Let people get back to it, and their productivity will provide all the stimulus the economy needs.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Republican Congressman Paul Mitchell: We already have universal basic income; it's called work
Study from MIT professors: Targeted lockdowns would save more lives, hurt economy less
Growing number of House Democrats wants to pay everyone $2,000 a month as long as there's an 'emergency'
Michigan Republicans: We won't bother filing that lawsuit until Whitmer's order is almost expired anyway
There is not going to be a 'new normal' and stop letting people tell you there is
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×