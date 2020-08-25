Republican senators, representatives rip into Pelosi's 'gross and divisive' enemy of the state comments

Earlier, we discussed Nancy Pelosi’s dangerous, vulgar, and anger-fueled comments labeling congressional Republicans “enemies of the state.”

If I’m being honest, her comments are probably a good sign if you’re hoping to see Democrats lose in November. They’re indicative of a panicked mind – one that has likely realized the current numbers aren’t lining up the way the left would like. The Dems’ “convention” was a train wreck, Biden’s alleged lead is thin, and it’s almost entirely based on meaningless national polling.

If Trump is as hated as they want you to believe, they should be in a much better position just two months from an election.

So, Pelosi has decided to ramp-up the rhetoric in support of her latest slate of conspiracy theories. Anyone at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and any congressional Republican who supports the President, has been declared an “enemy of the state.”

That should tell you something about the state.

As you might expect, it’s not sitting well with congressional Republicans. Here is just a smattering of their replies. There are dozens of others. Pelosi is getting hammered by… pretty much everyone:

Today Nancy Pelosi labeled Republicans “domestic enemies of the state.” Seriously. Republicans want to WORK TOGETHER to finish the fight against coronavirus. Republicans want to WORK TOGETHER to ensure a safe and secure election. Democrats seem to have a different approach… pic.twitter.com/9m4qDbPmaj — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) August 24, 2020

What won’t Nancy Pelosi say to appease the radical left? The Speaker of the House labeled President Trump and Republicans “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state.” This type of rhetoric has no place in Congress. pic.twitter.com/mtsGSSiFwV — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 25, 2020

I was w/ @SteveScalise and others when a deranged, GOP-hating gunman opened fire on us. This rhetoric hurts our country. We may disagree on policy, but I would never call Dem colleagues in Congress enemies of the state. Speaker Pelosi should apologize for her dangerous rhetoric. https://t.co/Ynn2GhorB4 — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) August 24, 2020

As a veteran & now @GOP congressional candidate, hearing @SpeakerPelosi say this is horrifying & shows the @DNC has become so far radicalized they they would label fellow Americans as “enemies of the state.” Let’s flip this house & retire Pelosi! pic.twitter.com/BnUS6G7Av5 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 25, 2020

Nancy Pelosi’s rhetoric has becone unhinged and dangerous. Yesterday, she called Republican lawmakers and the President “domestic enemies” of the state! Wow. https://t.co/QzphZRhCl6 — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) August 25, 2020

🚨 Disgusting: Nancy Pelosi just called Republicans “domestic enemies.” I was shot because of this kind of unhinged rhetoric. Where’s the media outrage? pic.twitter.com/cJZQ3E4dnU — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 24, 2020

Wow. The Speaker of the House of Representatives just called the President of the United States and Republicans in Congress “domestic enemies… enemies of the state.” Her words are beneath the office of Speaker and she should resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/W6PLBxXN6c — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) August 24, 2020

Pretty gross and divisive comments from Pelosi. “When they go low, we go high.” Right, except when labeling Republicans enemies of the state. https://t.co/15Sw8Ujn4V — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 24, 2020

Republicans want to work together to defeat this virus and Democrats want to divide us. Speaker Pelosi labels Republicans “domestic enemies…enemies of the state” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says “we are all in this together” to defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/Ch71S3jiQR — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) August 24, 2020