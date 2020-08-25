SECTIONS
Republican senators, representatives rip into Pelosi's 'gross and divisive' enemy of the state comments

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published August 25, 2020 at 8:48am
  1. Earlier, we discussed Nancy Pelosi’s dangerous, vulgar, and anger-fueled comments labeling congressional Republicans  “enemies of the state.”

If I’m being honest, her comments are probably a good sign if you’re hoping to see Democrats lose in November. They’re indicative of a panicked mind – one that has likely realized the current numbers aren’t lining up the way the left would like. The Dems’ “convention” was a train wreck, Biden’s alleged lead is thin, and it’s almost entirely based on meaningless national polling.

If Trump is as hated as they want you to believe, they should be in a much better position just two months from an election.

So, Pelosi has decided to ramp-up the rhetoric in support of her latest slate of conspiracy theories. Anyone at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and any congressional Republican who supports the President, has been declared an “enemy of the state.”

That should tell you something about the state.

As you might expect, it’s not sitting well with congressional Republicans. Here is just a smattering of their replies. There are dozens of others. Pelosi is getting hammered by… pretty much everyone:

RELATED: A panicky, unhinged Nancy Pelosi declares congressional Republicans 'enemies of the state'

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







