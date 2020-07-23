Republican unemployment bill will be based on '70 percent wage replacement,' and no one knows what that means

Are Republicans actually willing to slash, if not eliminate, the federal $600-per-week unemployment bonus that’s set to expire at the end of July? Or are they merely shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic to make it look like they changed something?

It’s hard to tell from what Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said this morning:

The Republican coronavirus relief plan will extend enhanced unemployment insurance “based on approximately 70% wage replacement,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday.

The Treasury secretary also said a payroll tax holiday, which President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for, “won’t be in the base bill.”

Mnuchin spoke to CNBC about the state of negotiations hours after Senate Republicans and the Trump administration said they reached a tentative deal on legislation they say will serve as a starting point in talks with Democrats. Congress faces pressure to pass an aid package, as COVID-19 case and death counts rise around the country and the critical extra $600 per week unemployment benefit expires at the end of the month. It is unclear how Republicans would structure the plan to provide 70% wage replacement.

TRENDING: White House, Senate Republicans agree on another $1 trillion spending blowout

Say, CNBC, what’s with the editorializing in calling the $600-per-week bonus “critical”? For decades, people on unemployment have made it through without a generously weekly bonus from Uncle Sam. Why is it now “critical” that everyone has to have it? Or did CNBC copy that from a Democratic National Committee press release?

But about this 70 percent business: Typical state unemployment benefits cover 60-to-70 percent of a person’s lost wages. It’s intentional that they don’t cover 100 percent. The idea is to help people get by while they look for a job. If you cover 100 percent of their wages, there is less urgency to find another job.

Granted, there are fewer jobs to be had because of the state-ordered lockdowns. But this again is government screwing the economic pooch at booth ends. At the state level they order companies shut down and destroy jobs. And at the federal level they pay you not to work so you have no incentive to seek employment.

So what does Mnuchin mean by 70 percent? If he means the government will cover the difference between state benefits and 70 percent of your former wages, that could cut the weekly bonus way down – possibly as low as $100. That would be a much better economic policy than what we have now, although it would also send Republicans running for re-election scurrying for the tall grass.

Should Congress cut the unemployment bonus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 85% (39 Votes) 15% (7 Votes)

No one wants to vote to take away government goodies during an election year, which is why government goodies are almost never taken away. Every member of the House has to run for re-election every two years, so it’s always too close to the next election to slash people’s benefits – even if it’s detrimental to economic growth to keep giving them the benefits.

I suspect, however, this will prove academic. Democrats will demand the full $600-per-week benefit continue, and Republicans will fold like cheap suits. Nothing would make me happier than to write a column tomorrow or the next day telling you that Republicans exceeded my expectations – since they so rarely do.

But remember that the White House/Senate Republican proposal is strictly an opening negotiating position. You can expect all proposed benefits to end up more generous, and all proposed spending to be greater, because the Democrat-controlled House will never vote for the bill unless that happens. They have no fear of not passing a bill because, if that happens, they’ll blame Trump for it and they know the media will echo their narrative.

Granted, the people they claim they want to help will be left twisting in the wind. They don’t care because it’s not really about helping people. It’s about the federal government usurping as much of the private sector’s capital as possible and letting politicians – Democrat ones, to be clear – decide what’s going to happen with it.

The best plan here would be to cancel the news relief bill entirely and just have every business open back up, and all employees be brought back to work. Governors aren’t going to cooperate with that, and at least half of Congress won’t either.

RELATED: If the GOP kills the $600 unemployment bonus in July, they'll face an electoral bloodbath in November

This year really can’t end soon enough.