Some Republicans resist proposed payroll tax cut because it only rewards work, which means they've learned nothing

I am on record as favoring no second COVID relief bill. My idea of COVID relief is to end all lockdowns and get everyone back to work immediately – masked-up if you prefer, but producing without a doubt.

But one is probably going to happen, so we might as well pay attention to the curious dissention going on within Republican ranks over the president’s desire to include a payroll tax cut.

Trump correctly argues that reducing payroll taxes would help companies keep their employees. There’s not a serious argument you can make against that position. Any time you reduce the cost of labor, you help companies keep people on the payroll. Yet there are some Republicans who oppose it for the most un-Republican of reasons:

But Republicans have voiced concerns over whether it really would help laid-off workers and have instead opted to offer Americans and businesses direct financial support. Democrats have similarly voiced opposition to a payroll tax cut, saying it would be of little help to Americans who are unemployed and need assistance now.

You expect Democrats to take that position, because they have no appreciation for the need to incentivize work. The problem with the original bill was that it rewarded sitting home on unemployment more than it rewarded working – with $600 a week thrown on top of your regular unemployment benefits. Many people were taking in more money than when they had jobs. Meanwhile, the government offered forgivable Payroll Protection Program loans you could only use for payroll and a few other things. Many companies who got the loans found their employees were upset because they wanted to be laid off and rake in the extra cash.

Shifting the benefit to a payroll tax cut, and away from direct payment to unemployed people, would serve as a massive incentive for people to return to the workforce, while also making it more economically feasible for employers to rehire them. Why would any Republican, if they supposedly believe in the Republican philosophy if wealth created through a productive private sector, want to subsidize unemployment rather than subsidize work?

It may be because they’ve accepted the premise that a prolonged lockdown is inevitable, and therefore there’s no reasonable option of people returning to work. But lockdowns are not inevitable. They only happen if state governors order them. If state governors recognize that lockdowns exact far too high an economic price, perhaps they will also respond to incentives from Congress that favor work over jobless benefits – and the workforce will once again be in high gear.

But it’s not going to work if Republicans in Congress forget why they’re Republicans, and accept the inevitability of people sitting around long-term being paid to do nothing because politicians deem it best.

The most important thing we can do here is simply have everyone go back to work. Beyond that, if you must do something, it’s better to reduce payroll taxes to incentivize job creation than to send more money to people as a continued reward for not working.