Republicans says they will 'expunge' Trump's impeachment if they win back the House

You can do that?

Well . . . it’s debatable:

Backers of the notion point to the House voting in 1837 to expunge a censure of President Andrew Jackson, though some legal experts believe expungement would be only symbolic.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) told The Post “there is precedent for doing it in a later Congress,” citing the Jackson censure vote. Gohmert said he’s thought a lot about the possibility and he’s convinced Republicans would do it.

“The president is there and I think ultimately with the things that are going to be coming out in the months ahead, it will be all the more appropriate. More and more people will see that,” Gohmert said. “So then I think by next year it will be an appropriate thing to file and do.”

A House majority can vote for whatever it wants. The question is whether it means anything.

Consider it in comparison to, say, a presidential pardon. That has legal force to not only free you, but wipe the crime clear off your record as if it had never happened.

In the case of a presidential impeachment, it’s important to remember that impeachment is a political act, not a legal one. And since the Senate did not convict Trump despite Mitt Romney’s best efforts, the political act ultimately had no legal force. The criminal law equivalent would be getting charged with a crime but not convicted. In the eyes of the law, you didn’t do anything.

And in the eyes of the Constitution, Trump didn’t do anything. He’s still president and the impeachment came to naught.

Should a 2021 Republican House vote to expunge the Trump impeachment?

So how would expunging it in a later Congress change things? It wouldn’t erase history. The 2019 House vote to impeach will still have happened, making the 2020 acquittal vote necessary to keep Trump in office.

Think about it like this: Let’s say the Senate had voted to convict Trump and remove him from office, making Mike Pence president for the remainder of this term. Would a subsequent House vote to expunge the impeachment erase the Pence presidency? Obviously not. So voting to expunge the impeachment that did not result in a conviction is significant only for the message it sends.

This is really little more than an intended rebuke, and maybe something to gin up voter enthusiasm heading into November. I’m sure we would all enjoy watching such a vote take place, but it would be entirely meaningless. If Trump is president in 2021, it will be because the voters expunged the impeachment action of the House and re-affirmed that Trump is the president they want.

If the same voters also give control of the House back to Republicans, their time would be better spent passing legislation that promotes economic growth and free markets – not refighting a dumb fight that the Democrats picked, and have already lost.