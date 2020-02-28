Republicans are trying to prevent further abuses of the FISA court, and guess who's standing in the way

In 2016, the Obama Justice Department and the FBI gained a wiretap warrant against a Trump campaign advisor by peddling false information to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. For months, they listened in on Carter Page’s phone calls, and three times they went back to the same court – armed with the same false information – to renewed permission to keep wiretapping this private citizen who had done nothing wrong.

This was all detailed in Michael Horowitz’s December report on the matter, and it’s no longer in dispute. Even Adam Schiff, who issued a memo early in 2018 insisting that none of this had happened, now pretends he was merely misled.

What the FBI did to Carter Page with the blessing of the FISA court is one of the biggest surveillance scandals in the history of this country. The media refuse to treat it that way because it reflects poorly on Barack Obama while vindicating much of what Donald Trump has been saying for the past several years.

But that’s what it is, and House Republicans recognize there is a need to take measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again. These measures come in a package of reforms they’ve introduced in the House. Among them is a requirement that – in politically sensitive situations like the one involving Carter Page – an independent commission be empaneled to consider the warrant request, so the FBI can’t just get an all-too-easy rubber stamp from the FISA court.

Considering what we now know happened to Page, this would seem to be a no-brainer, the sort of thing that would get overwhelming bipartisan support. But that’s not what’s happening. The House committee that has to review such legislation is the Intelligence Committee, which is chaired by none other than Adam Schiff. And he is making sure the bill goes nowhere, as the Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel reports:

But Democrats would rather ignore the report that exposed their collusion narrative as a political dirty trick aided by a rogue FBI. Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff in particular wants to deep-six the report, since to acknowledge it would be to admit that his infamous 2018 “memo” clearing the FBI of FISA abuse was hogwash. Mr. Schiff is so determined to ignore his fiction and the FBI’s abuse, the Intelligence Committee hasn’t held a single hearing on the biggest intelligence scandal in decades.

Mr. Schiff and Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler were in fact too busy with impeachment even to hit the initial reauthorization deadline of mid-December. Instead, they extended the law’s sunset by three months and have only recently jammed together a reauthorization bill that ignores even the most basic aspects of FISA reform.

Democrats have canceled the markup on the bill, and it appears there is no chance Nancy Pelosi will let it come to a vote. Congress will have to pass some sort of reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, but the most likely scenario is a so-called “clean bill” with nothing controversial. In other words, no reforms at all, because Democrats don’t want them.

Why is hard to understand if you think in terms of the country’s best interests, but easy to understand if you think in terms of partisan politics. Democrats in general, and Schiff in particular, are very invested in the narrative that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. This has been completely destroyed by both the Mueller report and the revelations of how badly the FBI abused the FISA process in its quest to wiretap Carter Page.

If Schiff acknowledges that there were any systemic abuses here, he is undercutting the narrative that gave him a national platform over the course of the past year and made him a media celebrity. And if he allows the reforms to pass, he is undercutting the FBI’s ability to do the same thing again under a Democratic president.

Schiff’s line throughout this entire affair has been that criticisms of the FBI are mere “Republican smears” and that everything was on the up-and-up. That is a hard position to maintain in light of the Horowitz report, but Schiff is not the kind of guy who will concede anything – even when truth is staring him right in the face.

Attorney General Barr has told House Republicans that he will enact administrative reforms, which might keep the FBI from misbehaving at least so long as Barr is running the Justice Department. But legislation is not going to happen, because Democrats have benefited from the abuses and don’t want them to stop.

You’d think the media would be calling the public’s attention to such dereliction of duty. You’d think that. But you’d be wrong.