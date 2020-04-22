Rest assured, the coronavirus didn't come from a lab, and we know that because the WHO just said so

I think I want a second opinion, preferably from someone who doesn’t have a recent history of bootlicking and covering up for the Chinese Communist Party.

This is the same organization that declined to warn the rest of the world we were looking at a likely global pandemic when things started getting out of hand in Wuhan – because Xi Jinpeng and crew didn’t want that narrative making China look bad.

Now we’re supposed to take them at their word when they tell us this?

Evidence suggests the coronavirus originated in bats in China in late 2019 and was not made in a laboratory, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. The comment from the United Nation’s health agency comes days after President Donald Trump said the U.S. was trying to determine whether the virus originated from a lab in Wuhan, China.

“All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not a manipulated or constructed virus in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a news briefing in Geneva, Reuters reported Tuesday. “It is probable, likely that the virus is of animal origin,” she said, adding that there had “certainly” been an intermediate animal host before the virus was transmitted to humans.

TRENDING: Team Trump releases devastating ad featuring Nancy Pelosi, her $24,000 fridges and her expensive ice cream

I’d like a little more clarity on what’s meant by “all available evidence.” It certainly sounds like the U.S. has evidence that suggests a lab could have been part of the equation. Is that evidence not being made available to the WHO? Or does the WHO simply not want to see it?

Actually I can imagine a scenario in which the U.S. isn’t sharing its evidence with the WHO, and for good reason. If we really think we’re on to something with this lab theory, you know the guardians of the status quo are going to do everything they can to discredit our evidence before we even reach conclusions from it.

It’s probably better to play close to the vest about what we know, and develop a rock-solid case we can back up with unassailable facts.

No one in the U.S. government, including Trump, has made a declaration that we’re convinced it did come from a lab. They’re only saying we’re looking into it. Until the WHO learns the result of our investigation, why come out and declare pre-emptively that it wasn’t the case?

Do you believe the WHO? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

I think the answer is obvious: The WHO is running interference for China just as it’s been doing all along, and it wants to get out in front of whatever the U.S. discovers so the media can cite the WHO’s incredulousness as a way of casting doubt on the Trump Administration’s findings.

An honest approach to this would be to hold back and not make claims about “all available evidence” when there’s clearly other evidence you’re not looking at. But an honest approach is not what we’ve come to expect from the WHO, which is why we defunded them. You can tell a lot about the world players by who’s still defending this corrupt, politicized bunch.

In the meantime, when the WHO tells us to take its word that the virus didn’t come from a lab . . . I don’t think I’m going to do that.