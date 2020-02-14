SECTIONS
Retail sales up 0.3 percent in January as consumer spending continues to drive robust growth

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 14, 2020 at 7:16am
Remember what we told you yesterday? More than half of Americans find it easier to make purchases than they did before President Trump took office, which is part of a broader “are you better off” trend that seems to bode well both for the economy and for Trump’s re-election chances.

People aren’t just telling this to pollsters. They’re doing it:

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, at restaurants and online, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in January from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Friday. That was in line with the expectation of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Consumer spending is the main driver of the U.S. economy, accounting for more than two-thirds of economic output. While data on retail sales can be volatile from month to month, the broader trend shows that consumer spending remains robust: from a year earlier, retail sales increased 4.4% in January.

Spending is strongest in sectors such as furniture, home improvement items and automobiles. It’s weaker in electronics and clothing, as well as in health care, which might just mean people aren’t getting sick as much.

And you’ll note there are two increases at work here. Retail spending is up 0.3 percent compared with December 2019, but it’s up 4.4 percent compared with January 2019. That points to a yearlong trend in which consumers consistently felt more confident about their ability to make purchases, and had the money to do so.

What might be some reasons for this?

First, you can’t discount the impact of the marginal tax rate cuts on individuals that were passed in December 2017 and took effect in 2018. At first, the media tried to persuade people they weren’t getting a tax cut at all, or that their taxes would even go up. But as the year played out and people realized their taxes really had been cut, they recognized they had more disposable income to spend.

And as corporate profits rose, unemployment fell and wages increased, we saw more people employed and earning more than they had previously. It makes sense that, when you’re earning more, you might go ahead and by something like a couch or a car – or go ahead and get started on that home improvement project you’ve been putting off. Because now you can afford it.

Are you spending more than you did last year?

Overall GDP growth was more robust in 2018 than it was in 2019, but we still had nominal growth even as the media were trying to convince people a recession was coming. People trusted their own situations more than they trusted those dishonest news reports, and their spending decisions reflected that.

All of this augurs well for first-quarter growth, and for yet another year in which the economy performs well and exceeds the expectations of dour economists and Trump-hating journalists.

Also: If Trump is really finished fighting trade wars with China, Canada and Mexico, then the threat of tariffs might be removed. That would open up more opportunities for U.S. companies to pursue opportunities in international markets that could help push growth beyond the weak 2.0 percent range we saw most of last year.

It’s been good of U.S. consumers to keep the economy humming for lo these many months, but if U.S. business investment would return to the robust levels we saw in 2018, then 2020 could be a growth year to beat all growth years.

The conventional take on such an occurrence is that it would be good for President Trump. But more importantly, it would be good for the American people. No matter who benefits or pays politically, that’s what we should always root for.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







