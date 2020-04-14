Reuters blames 'partisanship' for blocking of business relief bill, but only Democrats are doing the blocking

This is an entertaining game the media play. If Barack Obama wanted to sign a bill into law that granted some massive giveaway to a favored constituency, and Republicans blocked the bill’s passage, you can be sure the media would tell you which party stood in the way.

On Monday Congress failed once again to add another $250 billion to the bill that funds the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. The additional funds are necessary because there have been so many applications for the forgivable loans, and the original bill didn’t allocate enough.

Granted, the original bill allocated $2.2 trillion for the business loans and other priorities, which astonishingly wasn’t enough. In order to provide funds to every business that qualifies, Congress needs to add more money.

So, about this “partisanship” that Reuters claims is responsible for the bill not passing today: What does that mean exactly? Does it mean Republicans and Democrats are marching off at 10 paces to engage in duels? Does it mean that both sides are hurling accusations at the other instead of holding a vote?

When you tell us “partisanship” is the problem, that implies that an intractable divide has formed between the two parties, and everyone is fighting just for the sake of screwing the other team – while the needs of the public go unaddressed.

That is most definitely not what happened on Capitol Hill on Monday. Republicans introduced a simple bill that adds the additional funding needed to support the loan applications. There were no strings attached. There were no tricks. It just makes more money available for the implementation of a law Congress already passed and the president already signed.

So what problem do Democrats have with it? Well, if you take your cue from Reuters, they want “broader legislation.” Now that is a turn of a rhetorical phrase if I’ve ever heard one. Democrats are trying to do the exact same thing they tried to do when the original bill was on the table two weeks ago: They’re trying to lard it up with their own pet agenda items that have nothing to do with helping businesses hurt by the pandemic and the lockdown.

The standoff over the next coronavirus bill began last week with a skirmish on the Senate floor, where Republicans failed to pass a narrower measure to provide a fresh $250 billion to small businesses over Democratic opposition.

Republicans then blocked a Democratic measure that included the same $250 billion but set aside some of the lending for community banks to aid minority-owned and rural businesses, and provided further aid to hospitals and a federal food program for the poor. Democrats and state governors also want to include aid to help state governments on the front line of the outbreak.

This is what Reuters describes as a “stubborn standoff between Republicans and Democrats,” as if both parties are equally to blame for the bill being stalled. That is clearly not the case here. Democrats are 100 percent to blame because they’re trying to take advantage of the urgency of additional funding to shove other measures into the bill that have no business being there.

They mostly failed at this gambit with the original CARES Act, but they did manage to slip in that $25 million for the Kennedy Center, only to see the Kennedy Center turn around and lay off all their performers. They’re probably going to fail this time too, but they’ll keep trying until they come under too much political pressure to let the bill pass.

This is a classic media tactic: When Republicans are holding something up, blame Republicans. When Democrats are holding something up, blame “partisanship” or a “stubborn standoff” that pretends both sides are equally responsible.

It demonstrates exactly why trust in the media is at such a low point. The media don’t enjoy the public’s trust because they don’t deserve it. Because they constantly pull crap like this.