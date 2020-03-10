Reuters/Ipsos poll: After Fauxcahontas quit, more of her backers went to Biden than Bernie

This is a mild surprise, but there’s nothing mild about the blow this represents to Bernie. Warren is different from Bernie only by a factor of very small ideological distinctions. If you want the Warren vision for America, Bernie’s your logical choice to carry that banner.

But apparently her backers don’t see it that way:

The poll conducted from Friday to Monday showed that 47% of registered Democrats and independents said they would vote for Biden if their state’s nominating contests were held today, up 7 points from a similar poll that ran just before Warren suspended her campaign last Thursday.

Thirty percent said they would vote for Sanders, a senator from Vermont, unchanged from the previous poll.

The results suggested that Warren’s supporters, rather than gravitating toward Sanders, have fallen in line with Biden, who shifted the dynamics of the race with a commanding victory in the South Carolina primary, followed by wins in most of the Super Tuesday nominating contests last week.

The most logical explanation for this is that Warren’s supporters have completely embraced the growing Democratic consensus that nominating Bernie means re-electing Trump. They may be much more aligned with him on policy – in fact, I don’t see how it could be otherwise – but they were never sold on the idea that he could win.

I don’t actually think Warren could have won either. She’s shrill, disingenuous and way too radical. But her superfans aren’t going to see it that way. They thought she was a “fighter” and all that, and they were very impressed by how she had a plan for everything. They weren’t good plans, but she had plans!

Even so, you can imagine the state of mind that sees Warren as a plausible general election candidate but not Bernie. You may not agree with it – I certainly don’t – but you can imagine it. Indeed, I think it’s entirely possible that many Warren supporters might have backed Bernie if they weren’t convinced he was a sure loser. The inevitable Trump ads featuring Bernie defending Fidel Castro and singing the praises of the Soviet Union . . . anyone can see it would be too much.

So with Warren out, her backers are doing what everyone else apart from the Bernie Bros are doing – they’re resignedly getting behind Biden like good soldiers because they’re persuaded he’s the last hope to beat Trump. That’s how thoroughly the powers-that-be in the Democratic Party have convinced their foot soldiers that nominating Bernie would have been a disaster.

I think the support for Biden is really not about Biden at all. Biden is simply the last anti-Bernie standing. I can’t imagine the people who backed the other candidates are very enthused about Biden, and the argument that he’s the most electable is undercut by almost everything in his political history.

But you can’t win by nominating a communist. Even the supporters of Fauxcahontas recognize that. She’s about the only vanquished candidate left who hasn’t endorsed Biden, but it scarcely matters. Her supporters know the score. And if Biden destroys Bernie here in Michigan tomorrow, as the polls suggest he will, it could be all over already.