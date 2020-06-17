WHO revises COVID-19 guidelines in light of British study, showing arthritis drug significantly reduces deaths

Quick: Tell President Trump not to say anything positive about dexamethasone.

It’s been around since the 1960s, and it’s long been used to treat inflammation caused by conditions like arthritis. You might not think an anti-inflammatory would reduce the COVID-19 death rate, but this pandemic has given rise to the biggest trial-and-error experiment we’ve ever seen in modern medicine.

Where dexamethasone seems to be making a difference is in patients with very severe cases, to the point where they have to be hospitalized and even put on ventilators.

Trial results announced on Tuesday by researchers in Britain showed dexamethasone, used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

The WHO’s clinical guidance for treating patients infected with the new coronavirus is aimed at doctors and other medical professionals and seeks to use the latest data to inform clinicians on how best to tackle all phases of the disease, from screening to discharge. Although the dexamethasone study’s results are preliminary, the researchers behind the project said it suggests the drug should immediately become standard care in severely stricken patients.

It’s not to be used as a prophylactic. Dexamethasone isn’t going to prevent you from getting COVID, and it doesn’t appear it will make a difference between whether you get a mild care or a severe case. What it does appear to do, however, is greatly increase your chances of surviving if you get a severe case.

Britain has ordered an additional 240,000 doses, with the idea that you don’t give it to everyone who tests positive, but you hold it in reserve for those whose symptoms become grave.

And yes, the results of the study are preliminary. But we’re still in a public health emergency and we still lack the luxury of waiting around until every study is proven and double-proven and triple-proven. If something might work and its unlikely to do harm, doctors need the freedom to try it.

That’s why I thought it was so irresponsible of the media to embark on their crusade against hydroxychloroquine, which of course was about nothing apart from Trump touting it. Trump never claimed it was a miracle drug. He merely cited a preliminary study that suggested it might offer some hope, and in a time of crisis it made sense to give it a shot.

The results of this dexamethasone study aren’t a whole lot different from that. The study is more rigorous and it involved more patients, but dexamethasone is still nowhere near the point where it would ordinarily qualify for FDA approval as a treatment for COVID. But the key word there is “ordinarily.” There’s still nothing ordinary about the situation we’re in.

I believe the reopening we’re seeing across the country now is absolutely necessary. We can’t keep destroying the economy because of this virus. But if we’re going to reopen, we need every weapon we can find to help those who will be infected. Dexamethasone may not keep you out of the hospital, but it might be the reason you get to leave the hospital in a car instead of in a body bag.

Let’s have more of this.