SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

WHO revises COVID-19 guidelines in light of British study, showing arthritis drug significantly reduces deaths

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 17, 2020 at 8:20am
Print

Quick: Tell President Trump not to say anything positive about dexamethasone.

It’s been around since the 1960s, and it’s long been used to treat inflammation caused by conditions like arthritis. You might not think an anti-inflammatory would reduce the COVID-19 death rate, but this pandemic has given rise to the biggest trial-and-error experiment we’ve ever seen in modern medicine.

Where dexamethasone seems to be making a difference is in patients with very severe cases, to the point where they have to be hospitalized and even put on ventilators.

Trial results announced on Tuesday by researchers in Britain showed dexamethasone, used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

The WHO’s clinical guidance for treating patients infected with the new coronavirus is aimed at doctors and other medical professionals and seeks to use the latest data to inform clinicians on how best to tackle all phases of the disease, from screening to discharge. Although the dexamethasone study’s results are preliminary, the researchers behind the project said it suggests the drug should immediately become standard care in severely stricken patients.

TRENDING: Just what the world needs: Up to 20 killed in Himalayan border clash between China, India

It’s not to be used as a prophylactic. Dexamethasone isn’t going to prevent you from getting COVID, and it doesn’t appear it will make a difference between whether you get a mild care or a severe case. What it does appear to do, however, is greatly increase your chances of surviving if you get a severe case.

Britain has ordered an additional 240,000 doses, with the idea that you don’t give it to everyone who tests positive, but you hold it in reserve for those whose symptoms become grave.

And yes, the results of the study are preliminary. But we’re still in a public health emergency and we still lack the luxury of waiting around until every study is proven and double-proven and triple-proven. If something might work and its unlikely to do harm, doctors need the freedom to try it.

That’s why I thought it was so irresponsible of the media to embark on their crusade against hydroxychloroquine, which of course was about nothing apart from Trump touting it. Trump never claimed it was a miracle drug. He merely cited a preliminary study that suggested it might offer some hope, and in a time of crisis it made sense to give it a shot.

Are you encouraged by the research on treatments for COVID?

The results of this dexamethasone study aren’t a whole lot different from that. The study is more rigorous and it involved more patients, but dexamethasone is still nowhere near the point where it would ordinarily qualify for FDA approval as a treatment for COVID. But the key word there is “ordinarily.” There’s still nothing ordinary about the situation we’re in.

I believe the reopening we’re seeing across the country now is absolutely necessary. We can’t keep destroying the economy because of this virus. But if we’re going to reopen, we need every weapon we can find to help those who will be infected. Dexamethasone may not keep you out of the hospital, but it might be the reason you get to leave the hospital in a car instead of in a body bag.

Let’s have more of this.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







WHO revises COVID-19 guidelines in light of British study, showing arthritis drug significantly reduces deaths
Just what the world needs: Up to 20 killed in Himalayan border clash between China, India
Democrat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney: Religious liberty is a bogus term designed to justify discrimination
The great Oklahoma State t-shirt crisis may have been diffused, but why did it happen at all?
Veteran chief: The politicians now decrying police brutality OK the union contracts that protect bad cops
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×