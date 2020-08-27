Richard Grenell's RNC speech savages Russiagate, globalism and Democrats: 'The boss is the American people'

If you’re a regular reader, you know I’ve sung Richard Grenell’s praises before. He’s been exemplary in his dual positions as US Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence. He’s also been fearless in his condemnation of radical Islam, and the governments that coddle it.

In short, the guy is a rising star. It wouldn’t surprise me in the least to see him on a future GOP ticket. If the party is smart, they’ll put him front and center for years to come.

For now, he’s been busy with the Republican convention. His speech last night was absolutely excellent. It managed to outline the Trump administration’s foreign policy successes, trash the left’s asinine Russia obsession and shine a spotlight on the unarguable fact that Joe Biden is little more than a petty puppet – and he did all of this while presenting Trump’s “America First” position in the best possible light.

“As Acting Director of National Intelligence, I saw the Democrats’ entire case for Russian collusion. And what I saw made me sick to my stomach. The Obama-Biden Administration secretly launched a surveillance operation on the Trump campaign, and silenced the many brave intelligence officials who spoke up against it. They presented bogus information as facts. They lied to judges. Then they classified anything that undermined their case. And after Donald Trump won the election, when they should have continued the American tradition of helping the President-Elect transition into the White House, they tried instead to undercut him even more. TRENDING: Media’s latest supposed scandal: The president of the United States is in control of his own party Former Vice President Joe Biden asked intelligence officials to uncover the hidden information on President Trump’s incoming National Security Advisor three weeks before the Inauguration. That’s the Democrats. Between surveillance, classifications, leaks, and puppet candidates, they never want the American people to know who’s actually calling the shots. But with Donald Trump, you always know exactly who is in charge. Because the answer is ‘you.’ You’re in charge. Not lobbyists. Not special interests. Not warmongers, or China sympathizers, or globalization fanatics. With Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the White House, the boss is the American people.”

That segment may be the highlight, but I urge you to watch the whole thing. Enjoy what may be the most effective RNC speech yet:

