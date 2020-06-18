Rick Wilson's attempt to cancel Domino's just went about as badly as a thing can go

You may not know who Rick Wilson is. He’s mainly known these days for showing up on CNN and either shrieking about the horrors of the president or mocking his supporters.

When the only place you’d know of someone is from watching CNN, there’s a pretty good chance you have no idea he exists.

But Wilson has a history as a somewhat notable political/campaign consultant, and oh by the way, he’s a Republican. That’s the rumor anyway. He doesn’t sound much like one these days, but Wilson’s clients in the past were mainly Republicans. That’s one of the reasons CNN likes him. They can introduce him as “a Republican . . . a Republican . . . who is appalled by Donald Trump.”

Party labels really don’t mean that much, especially when it comes to someone like Wilson, who is more a creature of the Beltway than right, left or anything else. He clearly has no problem with the cancel culture that’s now all the rage, and earlier this week he made a very shameless attempt to take part in it.

And it went very badly for him.

TRENDING: "CHAZ" Is Anarchy

Now, you know who Kayleigh McEnany is, right? Of course, she’s the White House press secretary. But did you know who she was in 2012? Probably not. Not many people did. She hadn’t risen to any level of public prominence at that point. She was a 24-year-old woman just getting started in her professional career, and she hadn’t made much of an impact yet.

But it does appear that she loved pizza.

Why does this matter? Because Rick Wilson apparently believes anyone associated with the Trump Administration is so toxic that even graciously accepting a compliment from anyone at the administration means the end of your company. Even if you said compliment eight years ago, before the person in question had anything to do with Donald Trump:

FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 9, 2012

Should someone cancel Rick Wilson? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (12 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

So on November 9, 2012, an unknown 24-year-old woman tweets a compliment to Domino’s about its pizza, and Domino’s says thank you.

Then, on June 16, 2020 – since the unknown woman is now Donald Trump’s press secretary – CNN genius Rick Wilson decides that Domino’s graciousness of eight years ago has “killed its brand,” and offers this brilliant analysis from his lofty perch as a supposed authority on such things.

RELATED: Soledad O'Brien: When I was at CNN, I was told to only book the 'right kind of black' guest

First of all, if this was supposed to intimidate Domino’s, it failed:

Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya. — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

Kudos to Domino’s for not following the usual corporate trend of groveling and apologizing every time someone doesn’t like something – no matter how absurd the complaint. It’s not hard to imagine a lot of corporate CEOs declaring, “We deeply apologize, consistent with our corporate values and principles, for the deep hurt and searing pain we’ve caused with this most insensitive tweet. This is a time of reflection and self-loathing for all of us as Blah Blah Corporation.”

None of that nonsense from Domino’s. What Wilson tried to attack them for was utterly ridiculous, and Domino’s saw no need to pretend otherwise because Wilson is on a cable network no one watches. Good. Makes me want to order a pizza right now. (And I just ate.)

As for Wilson’s fundamental proposition, I’ve got news for him. He and his friends in the media may hate Kayleigh McEnany with a burning passion because she is associated with Donald Trump. But ordinary Americans do not develop a raging contempt for the White House press secretary – regardless of party. Kayleigh McEnany is not a reason normal people will go up or down on a pizza decision. Because no one sane thinks like that.

And again: This happened eight years ago, before Kayleigh McEnany was anyone in terms of public profile. Domino’s received some enthusiastic praise from a big fan of its pizza, and responded with a gracious thank you. This is what Rick Wilson went back eight years in time and chose to attack.

Wilson is now getting his, as people are going back through his own social media history and finding some not very admirable things. We will not present them here because we don’t want to play the search-and-destroy game Rick Wilson likes to play. We will just point out that there’s a reason he’s on CNN spewing his nonsense, and not being listened to by very many people at all. As his attempt to destroy Domino’s Pizza shows, the way he thinks doesn’t deserve much of an audience.