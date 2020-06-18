SECTIONS
Rick Wilson's attempt to cancel Domino's just went about as badly as a thing can go

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 18, 2020 at 2:00am
You may not know who Rick Wilson is. He’s mainly known these days for showing up on CNN and either shrieking about the horrors of the president or mocking his supporters.

When the only place you’d know of someone is from watching CNN, there’s a pretty good chance you have no idea he exists.

But Wilson has a history as a somewhat notable political/campaign consultant, and oh by the way, he’s a Republican. That’s the rumor anyway. He doesn’t sound much like one these days, but Wilson’s clients in the past were mainly Republicans. That’s one of the reasons CNN likes him. They can introduce him as “a Republican . . . a Republican . . . who is appalled by Donald Trump.”

Party labels really don’t mean that much, especially when it comes to someone like Wilson, who is more a creature of the Beltway than right, left or anything else. He clearly has no problem with the cancel culture that’s now all the rage, and earlier this week he made a very shameless attempt to take part in it.

And it went very badly for him.

TRENDING: "CHAZ" Is Anarchy

Now, you know who Kayleigh McEnany is, right? Of course, she’s the White House press secretary. But did you know who she was in 2012? Probably not. Not many people did. She hadn’t risen to any level of public prominence at that point. She was a 24-year-old woman just getting started in her professional career, and she hadn’t made much of an impact yet.

But it does appear that she loved pizza.

Why does this matter? Because Rick Wilson apparently believes anyone associated with the Trump Administration is so toxic that even graciously accepting a compliment from anyone at the administration means the end of your company. Even if you said compliment eight years ago, before the person in question had anything to do with Donald Trump:

Should someone cancel Rick Wilson?

So on November 9, 2012, an unknown 24-year-old woman tweets a compliment to Domino’s about its pizza, and Domino’s says thank you.

Then, on June 16, 2020 – since the unknown woman is now Donald Trump’s press secretary – CNN genius Rick Wilson decides that Domino’s graciousness of eight years ago has “killed its brand,” and offers this brilliant analysis from his lofty perch as a supposed authority on such things.

RELATED: Soledad O'Brien: When I was at CNN, I was told to only book the 'right kind of black' guest

First of all, if this was supposed to intimidate Domino’s, it failed:

Kudos to Domino’s for not following the usual corporate trend of groveling and apologizing every time someone doesn’t like something – no matter how absurd the complaint. It’s not hard to imagine a lot of corporate CEOs declaring, “We deeply apologize, consistent with our corporate values and principles, for the deep hurt and searing pain we’ve caused with this most insensitive tweet. This is a time of reflection and self-loathing for all of us as Blah Blah Corporation.”

None of that nonsense from Domino’s. What Wilson tried to attack them for was utterly ridiculous, and Domino’s saw no need to pretend otherwise because Wilson is on a cable network no one watches. Good. Makes me want to order a pizza right now. (And I just ate.)

As for Wilson’s fundamental proposition, I’ve got news for him. He and his friends in the media may hate Kayleigh McEnany with a burning passion because she is associated with Donald Trump. But ordinary Americans do not develop a raging contempt for the White House press secretary – regardless of party. Kayleigh McEnany is not a reason normal people will go up or down on a pizza decision. Because no one sane thinks like that.

And again: This happened eight years ago, before Kayleigh McEnany was anyone in terms of public profile. Domino’s received some enthusiastic praise from a big fan of its pizza, and responded with a gracious thank you. This is what Rick Wilson went back eight years in time and chose to attack.

Wilson is now getting his, as people are going back through his own social media history and finding some not very admirable things. We will not present them here because we don’t want to play the search-and-destroy game Rick Wilson likes to play. We will just point out that there’s a reason he’s on CNN spewing his nonsense, and not being listened to by very many people at all. As his attempt to destroy Domino’s Pizza shows, the way he thinks doesn’t deserve much of an audience.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







