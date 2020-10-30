Ridiculous New Biden Ad: We Must Build Bridges And Not Walls

No, and we’ll discuss why after you sacrifice a mere 15 seconds of your life to watching this garbage:

This is the part of the campaign where you try to appeal to people solely on feel and sentiment.

Why yes! The good and not the bad! The happy and not the sad! The pleasure and not the pain! Vote for Joe!

Nonsense.

The job of the president of the United States is multifaceted, and it includes ensuring our security as a nation as well as our ability to function.

Sometimes you need bridges so you can get from place to place for positive purposes.

But sometimes you need walls too. Joe Biden lives in a house. Do you think anyone who wants can just wander into his living room? Of course not. There are walls surrounding the house. The purpose of them is to keep in what you want to keep in (heat, valuables, etc.) and keep out what you want to keep out (intruders, animals, insects, cold air, etc.).

Walls. Joe Biden would be in trouble without them.

You probably can’t even just wander onto his lawn because most high-profile people have security fences, and rightly so. Many live in gated communities that you can’t enter without permission or an access code. Gates. And walls. They keep out those who are not supposed to get in.

Walls help keep us secure. Bridges help us function. We need them both.

Democrats have been demagoguing Trump’s priority of a border wall since before he took office because they want you to think it’s a racist boondoggle. No. It’s part of how we secure our border. People who want to enter legally can come through a legally established entry point. Those who don’t want to follow the law need to be stopped from coming in.

It’s just like you can’t go into Joe Biden’s house unless he decides to let you in. The walls keep you out.

We need both walls and bridges. Joe Biden’s ad is gooey sentimental garbage.

One other thing: Showing Biden with John McCain is clearly supposed to indicate that Biden knows how to reach out to Republicans and work with them. But it proves no such thing. John McCain was a shameless self-promoter who loved to backstab his own party to win the praise of the news media and win himself guest appearances on Sunday talk shows. You could be the most rabidly partisan Democrat in the world and John McCain would be happy to get his picture take with you, because he knew it would get him on Meet the Press.

That is all. Vote for Trump.