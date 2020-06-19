SECTIONS
Rioters ignite, topple and deface century-old statue of George Washington in Portland

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published June 19, 2020 at 9:25am
“George Washington was a slave owner.  Are we going to take down statues of George Washington?”

That was the eerily predictive question posed by Donald Trump in June 2017. At the time, I argued, “Of course we are.”  Or at least they are.  Leftists, almost uniformly, view our founders as genocidal imperialists. Ridding us of their visage is just another step in their Orwellian march.

Three years later, and here we are.  Militant Democrats are ripping down statues all over the country.  Last week they tore down Thomas Jefferson.  This week, they set fire to a statue of Washington, before pulling it to the ground and defacing it with racist and anti-police graffiti:

Andy Ngo, who’s been doing a hero’s labor recording the violence and chaos of the BLM/Antifa riots, has the aftermath:

And here’s a news report via KOIN:

So that’s who these people are. I’ve argued for a while that none of this is really about the history of slavery, police brutality or even George Floyd. All of those things are legitimate issues that absolutely need to be addressed, and there are legitimate protesters out there, but they’re not the cause of the violence.

They’re being exploited by a dedicated cadre of anti-American anarchists and socialists in pursuit of their pre-existing goals.

The only question is: How much longer will they be tolerated, or is the country already lost?

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







