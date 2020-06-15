When the rioters say violence gets results, they're kind of right, aren't they?

“Violence is not the solution.”

That’s what we say, instinctively, and with deep conviction. We want to let the people in the streets know that we hear and respect the message of the peaceful protesters, and that we all agree on the work that needs to be done. But then we also tell them that all the looting, vandalism and arson detract from their cause.

This feels like what we should say, and exactly how to put into words what our convictions tell us about the right way and the wrong way to do things.

But is it true? I’m not so sure it is.

I’ve seen a lot of people, asserting the message that black lives matter and that it’s well past time to address police brutality, who have offered more or less the following assertion:

When we tried protesting peacefully, you told us that was wrong. Now that we’re protesting violently, you tell us that’s wrong too. But at least now we’ve got your attention.

Indeed they have. Not only do they have it, but however much we insist this will cost them the public’s support, there’s no real evidence that’s happening.

True, the polls say people oppose the violence. People aren’t going to tell pollsters anything different from that, at least not in large numbers. But when you look at the actions that reflect public sentiment, what you see is that everyone from politicians to corporate executives to media are scrambling to get on the side of the protesters.

The fact that so many of the protests have devolved into violence doesn’t appear to have slowed that momentum in the slightest. If anything, it’s accelerated it. Arsons and vandalism and looting in Minneapolis didn’t remind public officials of the need for police. It helped push them toward a resolution to get rid of the police entirely.

Meanwhile, denunciations of the violence – like this one from Tucker Carlson – are sending advertisers fleeing from those doing the denouncing. What that tells you is that corporate titans perceive that not only the protesters, but also the rioters, have the upper hand in controlling the public discourse. We wag our fingers and tell them they’re only hurting their cause with the violence, but what we do with our dollars suggests we don’t really believe that.

Why is the violence working? It’s working for several reasons. One is that the news media by and large sympathizes with the rioters, and prefers to keep its focus on the wrongdoing of police while presenting the riots as a justified response. Another is that much of the public, while disapproving of both the riots and excessive use of force by police, sees the latter as the more troubling issue because the police are public servants who are supposed to protect and not hurt.

That’s also reflected in the decisions of Paramount and A&E to cancel police-centric reality shows like Cops and LivePD, the latter of which was the highest-rated show on cable and A&E’s flagship program. You don’t cancel a show like that unless you’ve become convinced that the public mood has turned completely against police – or at least that the loudest voices in control of the narrative won’t let you get away with continuing to air it.

So how do you tell someone who’s been wanting action on this front for years that “the violence only hurts your cause,” when that someone sees the action he or she has been wanting for the first time in decades, even as the violence rages? Why should that person believe you when you counsel that the violence must cease? It certainly appears to be getting results.

That doesn’t mean this isn’t a dangerous moment. Racism and police brutality are problems we can best solve in our society by people of good will, from all corners, listening to each other and understanding each other – and working together to change hearts and attitudes. I’ve been saying for weeks now that we’ll do this best if we push the media and politicians to the side, and let people driven by love of Jesus and love of their neighbors take center stage.

But the media love racial strife and they love riots. It makes for great video and great tension-driven headlines. Right now they’re helping to drive this narrative. The violence is working because the people of greatest influence in our culture want it to work, and don’t really object to it like they claim to.

It’s hard to argue for measured steps that root out bad cops and stop the excessive use of force – while supporting the good cops who care about protecting the public in an honest and godly manner – when violence is driving the narrative and fear is driving the response. But that’s where we are right now.

We’re kidding ourselves when we keep insisting that violence doesn’t work. It’s working. It’s bringing about change even as we speak. The question is whether it’s the kind of change we’ll be happy we implemented when the dust settles and we realize what we’ve done.