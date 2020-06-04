Riots, COVID-19 cause massive surge in gun sales, particularly among women and first-time buyers

Earlier this week, I argued that the riots (and to a lesser extent the COVID-19 outbreak) have doomed gun control efforts for a generation. If the last few months have shown us anything, it’s that the protection of your person, your home and your family rests squarely on your own shoulders. Trusting your well-being to a police force that is overextended, or possibly disinterested, is no longer going to be an option. From now on, there will always be an easy answer whenever a gun owner is asked, “Why do you need a gun?”

People are going to defend themselves and, given the current situation, they’re going to want guns to do it.

We’ve talked about this a bit before, but the more radical the Democrats gotten, the more they’ve undermined their own efforts to ban firearms. If you doubt that, you need look no further than the sales statistics for the last three months. Stephen Gutowski has the record-setting details over at the Freebeacon:

An estimated 6 million guns have been sold since the coronavirus outbreak began in March, as May marked the third consecutive month of record-high sales. More than 1.7 million guns were sold in May 2020, according to an analysis by Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting. That is an all-time record for the month and an 80 percent increase from 2019. The spike in sales comes as rioting grips the nation and the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines. Jurgen Brauer, the group’s chief economist, called the trend “unprecedented.” “Firearms sales have surged in unprecedented ways,” he said in a statement. “The boom in handgun sales has been particularly noticeable in recent months.”

Democrats will, no doubt, argue that the sales are due to “gun nuts” getting “gun-nuttier.” They’ll say that Billy-Jim-Joe-Bob is just augmenting his already-impressive racist redneck arsenal. That attitude is not only condescending, it’s wrong.

Fully 40% of the sales have gone to first-time buyers, and 40% of them are women.

May is typically the slowest month of gun sales in the spring, but 2020’s record-setting monthly figures were down only slightly from April’s 1.8 million and March’s 2.5 million—the highest sales total ever recorded in a single month. Most surprising to observers is the fact that May 2020 saw more sales than both March and April of 2019. The record-setting sales pace has been driven in large part by new gun owners, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the gun industry’s trade group. “Our recent survey of firearm retailers shows us that 40 percent of these gun buyers are buying a firearm for the first time,” Mark Oliva, a spokesman for the group, said in a statement. “Of those first-time gun owners, 40 percent are women and these buyers are overwhelmingly purchasing handguns for personal protection.”

That’s a nightmare scenario if the central plank in your party’s platform is “confiscate the scary guns.” The more people get used to the idea of owning, using, and – yes – enjoying a firearm, the worse gun control arguments will fare. If the people buying them tend to vote Democrat, the problem doubles. If you’re going to run an elderly, barely-coherent candidate who has a long history of confiscatory predilections, you’re in a world of hurt.

That’s good news if you’re a supporter of the 2nd Amendment.