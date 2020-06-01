Riots are all that's left for the radical America-haters . . . and that's why they're going down

“The violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa and other radical left-wing groups who are terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses, and burning down buildings.” – The White House

Many of us had already come to this conclusion over the weekend, because of the coordinated violence, destruction and burning of property across the nation. Many of us had concluded that this was not spontaneous.

Sadly, the peaceful protesters were lured into violent situations by those who wanted to create chaos. Many of them soon realized they were being used. By Sunday night, with a few exceptions, the protests were noticeably peaceful.

The emergence of Antifa and other left-wing organizations at the opportunistic time of George Floyd’s death was no accident. The riots are clearly a followup to all the previously failed attempts by the left to take down Donald Trump.

Failed investigations did not work. Impeachment did not work. The claim that he had failed to contain the coronavirus did not work, because it is being contained. Trying to tank the economy by resisting safe re-opening plans is not working, since we are re-opening safely.

Chaos and destruction were the only tactics left, and we saw them last weekend across the nation. The anarchists even tried to storm the White House. They even set fire to an historic church, St. John’s, near the White House.

Those are not the tactics of people who want to be heard, and create new solutions to perceived problems. Those are the tactics of people who want to get rid of President Trump and destroy this nation so it can become a socialist, communist nation.

They believe that all of these negatives in the news will distract from the facts coming out about Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, the containment of the coronavirus in the USA and the successful re-opening of the economy. That’s more good news than they can handle, so they resort to violence.

Their tactics will not work, because most people are not stupid as I have said many times before.

Is this the left's last stand in its quest to destroy President Trump? Yes No

Investor Warren Buffet has often said, “Don’t bet against America.” The chaos seekers are betting against America. The people of the USA are not betting against America, or the leadership of President Trump.

The new enemy is going down!