RNC launches brutal ad featuring CNN's arrogance and condescension: "They think you're a joke"

Yesterday, we discussed the arrogant, condescending, unprofessional, mask-slippage that occurred over on CNN. Anchor Don Lemon, New York Times “journalist” Wajahat Ali, phony conservative Rick Wilson dropped all pretense and laughed about how much they hate half of the American electorate. We’ve always known this is what they think, but this might have been the most stark and egregious example of their disdain we’ve ever seen.

They mocked Trump supporters as illiterate backwoods hayseeds who spurn knowledge, despise education, and revel in their own ignorance. They thought it was hilarious. It was, in a word, disgusting.

I argued that it was something of a death rattle for CNN – one that would only create more Trump voters. It looks like the RNC agrees.

Within hours, they’d launched a new we ad that spotlights the haughty elitism of your left-wing superiors. It’s called “They think you’re a joke.”

It’s absolutely brutal, completely accurate, and you can watch it right here:

