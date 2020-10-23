SECTIONS
Robert Downey Jr. Defends Chris Pratt Against Leftist Mob: 'A Real Christian Who Lives by Principle'

Cameron Arcand, The Western Journal By Cameron Arcand, The Western Journal
Published October 23, 2020 at 6:05am
Robert Downey Jr. defended “Avengers” co-star Chris Pratt, who has been viciously attacked on social media this past week.

Downey, who has starred in several movies with Pratt, referred to him on Instagram as “A real #Christian who lives by #principle.”

“What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude,” the two-time Oscar-nominated actor wrote Tuesday.

“He just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,” Downey continued in his passionate Instagram post, “I’ve got a novel idea.

“Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness.”

Pratt became the subject of heavy criticism after filmmaker Amy Berg asked her followers Saturday what famous “Chris” they could live without.

What was supposed to be a fun social media challenge quickly turned sour, as people used the opportunity to slam Pratt for his beliefs, and in some cases even toss around unsubstantiated claims about him.

Do we need more people like Chris Pratt in Hollywood?

Three days after Berg’s tweet, multiple “Avengers” actors — but not Pratt — appeared at a virtual fundraiser Tuesday for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Pratt’s absence led some leftists to further criticize him.

But another “Avengers” star, Mark Ruffalo, came to Pratt’s defense despite having progressive views himself.

Pratt is a devout Christian who has hinted at having conservative and patriotic values, though as Newsweek reported, he has not said he supports Trump.

This is not the first time Pratt has come under fire for his beliefs (or perceived beliefs). In 2019, Pratt was seen wearing a T-shirt depicting the Gadsden flag, a popular conservative and libertarian symbol.

It was bold for Downey and Ruffalo to speak out in support of Pratt, especially due to the mob mentality that is commonly seen among the left-wing Hollywood elite.

Attacking Pratt for his religious and perceived political beliefs, which are not directly harming anybody else, is completely unreasonable.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

