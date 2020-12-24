'The Rock' and John Krasinski Surprise Widower and His Two Children for Christmas

Many parents make sacrifices during this time of the year, doing their best to create the sort of Christmas they want their children to be able to enjoy.

Jay Abel is no different — and he was willing to give up something that he’d been working on for years.

With what he and his family have experienced — especially losing their wife and mother three years ago — he wanted to make sure this Christmas was everything his two children dreamed of.

Thanks to his selfless request and a few good men, he’s getting that and more.

Abel is a comic book collector, but money has become an issue.

“The last couple of Christmases have been kind of down a little bit,” he said during the most recent holiday episode of John Krasinski’s web series, “Some Good News.”

“And with the COVID, it’s kind of hard to get a, you know, a part-time job, so I’m just trying to give my children, who are finally starting to get back to what could be described as norm, a better Christmas.”

Abel listed his collectible items on eBay and then asked for a little help getting the word out from someone he admired.

“Hi Rock!” he tweeted, tagging Dwayne Johnson. “I’m like your biggest fan! So I could use your help please.

“I’m trying to raise some money to be able to provide my children with a Christmas this year. If it’s not to much to ask, Would you please consider retweeting this please. Thank U.”

“You’re this kind of dad and a retweet is all you want?” his hero tweeted in response. “I have a little bit more in mind for you. Stay ready.

“You’re a good man, Jay. We need more like you. ~ Dwanta Claus.”

Dwanta Claus wasn’t the only one who wanted to help, which became clear when Abel was featured on SGD. Krasinski interviewed Abel, gave him a chance to tell his story and revealed that he had wanted to help Abel — but wasn’t able.

Initially, Krasinski tried to be covert about his intentions. He created an eBay account to bid on the items — but because he did it moments before trying to drop some cash, his account was labeled fraudulent and he was barred from bidding after Abel thought the offer was from a scammer.

But not to worry, Krasinski and Johnson teamed up to make this Christmas unforgettable for the father and his children. The former star of “The Office” brought Dwanta Claus on video, much to Abel’s joy.

Johnson first told Abel he would cover both kids’ wish lists. Then the actor, who plays the title character in the forthcoming DC Comics “Black Adam” movie, went above and beyond and promised to provide a trip for the family to the DC Universe in Southern California with swag, tours and one-of-a-kind memorabilia included.

Abel was speechless.

“You deserve it all, man. … You represent so many parents around the world who are going through the struggle this Christmas,” Johnson said.

This year will certainly be a memorable one for the family, and all because a selfless father made a simple, heartfelt request.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.