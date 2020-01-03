Rocket attack in Baghdad kills leader of Iran's elite Quds Force

Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Gen. Qassim Soleimani was the so-called “mastermind” of a variety of terrorist operations outside Iranian soil, but always at the behest of Iran’s regime.

And Soleimani absolutely had his fingerprints all over the recent trouble at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. According to initial reports following rocket attacks on the Baghdad Airport this evening, Soleimani’s career as a terrorist is over:

At least three rockets were fired at Baghdad International Airport Friday killing at least seven people, including Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, according to multiple reports early Friday.

Soleimani is the military mastermind whom Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had deemed equally as dangerous as Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who died in a strike by U.S.-led forces in October.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, three Iraqi officials told The Associated Press. Iraqi TV reported the deaths as well.

As I write this, it’s not clear who fired the rockets. There are reports saying the rockets were fired by U.S. forces, but I’m skeptical because it doesn’t support our interests at all to attack the Baghdad Airport. It very much supports our interests to kill the likes of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, but this is not how we would likely want to do it.

Some are arguying that Soleimani was responsible for so much mayhem, killing him is comparable to killing Osama bin Laden or Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He was a gigantic asset to the Iranian regime, and he won’t be easy to replace.

For the rest of the world, though, the demise of such a murderous thug is a huge sigh of relief. And Iran is finding out that when you mess with the United States – at least under the current administration – you will pay a heavy price.