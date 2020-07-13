Roger Stone is a clown, but he's not a danger to society; Robert Mueller is

No one could have been too terribly surprised when President Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone over the weekend. Trump believed from the beginning that Stone never should have been targeted for the variety of process crimes of which he now stands convicted if not for a completely illegitimate investigation designed to take down Trump himself.

Stone was convicted of lying to the House Intelligence Committee about his overtures to WikiLeaks concerning the alleged Russian hacking of Hillary e-mails. Stone has been known to tell a lot of lies to make himself sound more important than he really is. The fact that the House Intelligence Committee was even talking to him indicates that they bought into Stone’s shameless self-promotion.

But everything from Robert Mueller’s pursuit of Stone, to the overblown trial, to the original sentence recommendation of at least seven years, to the hulabaloo over Attorney General Barr recommending much less, to the final sentence of 40 months represented a nonstop exercise in absurdity, Roger Stone is about as dangerous as the murder hornets turned out to be – the object of considerable hysteria but not much else.

Not that you can explain that to the oh-so-important Mr. Mueller, who expressed his outrage in the Washington Post:

The Russia investigation was of paramount importance. Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.

TRENDING: Seattle city council backs plan to defund police by a whopping 50 percent

We made every decision in Stone’s case, as in all our cases, based solely on the facts and the law and in accordance with the rule of law. The women and men who conducted these investigations and prosecutions acted with the highest integrity. Claims to the contrary are false.

No. Claims to the contrary are true. Mr. Mueller’s self-regard is considerable, but both the result of his work and the manner in which he conducted it give the lie to his haughty attempt to delegitimize all criticism of either.

Mueller knew as early as fall 2017 that there had been no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. He could have said so at the time and saved the nation a lot of grief. Instead, he continued to threaten and badger witnesses in the pursuit of process crimes like those he pinned on Roger Stone.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had already agreed to cooperate fully with the investigation when Mueller had the FBI stage a 6 a.m. raid on his home – waking up and terrifying Manafort and his wife for no purpose other than to intimidate them and any other witness who might consider not fully cooperating.

Was President Trump right to commute Roger Stone's sentence? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Mueller knew the entire time that the rationale for wiretapping Carter Page was illegitimate, yet he did nothing about it.

Mueller put Peter Strzok on his original team of investigators, knowing full well how compromised Strzok was, and did nothing about it until Strzok’s notorious texts became public.

Mueller indicted nearly two dozen Russians he knew he would never be able to extradite and bring to trial, affording himself the claim of achievement while actually bringing absolutely no one to justice.

Mueller pressured Michael Flynn into pleading guilty to lying to the FBI – even though the FBI agents themselves didn’t think Flynn had lied to them – by threatening to go after Flynn’s son. This was a miscarriage of justice that ruined Flynn’s life and remains uncorrected to this day.

And finally, Mueller’s final report was a debacle. First he had to admit that, after two years of trying, he could find nothing to back up the Trump/Russia collusion narrative. Then, in an astonishing act of arrogance, Mueller declared that he would “not exonerate” the president on the question of obstruction. Anyone who understands the basics of criminal law knows it’s never a prosecutor’s job to exonerate anyone. The prosecutor either charges or doesn’t charge. Mueller’s decision not to charge Trump with obstruction means Trump is exonerated, by definition, regardless of any editorial comment Mueller decides to add.

RELATED: Attorney General Barr: Why yes, the FBI's Russia investigation is one of the greatest travesties in U.S. history

Yet all this pales in comparison to the real problem with the Mueller investigation, which is that it took place at all. Special counsels are empowered by the Justice Department to spend unlimited amounts of money pursuing any target they want, and charging them with any crime the special counsel can remotely make stick. They are not accountable to Congress, and in this case Mueller wasn’t even accountable to the attorney general because the AG at the time – Jeff Sessions – had recused himself.

Mueller had an unlimited blank check to keep this investigation going as long as he wanted, and to pursue whoever he wanted. There were even members of Congress who wanted to make it impossible for Trump to fire him, which is ironic because Trump regrettably never had any intention of doing so.

The legal and civil rights of far too many people were trampled on by Robert Mueller’s unchecked quest for blood, and that is an injustice that should never be allowed to happen again. Mueller isn’t even the worst special prosecutor of all time – that dubious distinction goes to Patrick Fitzgerald of Plamegate infamy – but Mueller’s malevolence was more consequential. For that reason, as if we didn’t have enough already, he should be the last special counsel ever appointed for any reason in the United States.

Whatever conflicts of interest you think sometimes exist within the Justice Department are nothing compared to the dangers of turning another Robert Mueller loose on the world.

As for Roger Stone, he is now free to be the self-promoting poseur he’s always been. He is ridiculous but harmless, and the House Intelligence Committee should know better than to seek any useful information from the likes of him. There are certainly better uses of our federal prison space.

And as for the media outrage of Trump’s commutation of Stone’s sentence: When they give even a moment’s attention to Barack Obama’s pardon of terrorist Oscar Lopez Rivera – who was and remains a real threat to public safety – then maybe we can spare a moment of thought for Roger Stone.

But probably not even then.