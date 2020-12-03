Roger Stone: You Know, A Bunch of Ballots Were Delivered to a Harbor in Maine By a North Korean Boat

He’s punking you. He has to be:

During an interview on The Alex Jones Show, Stone said he had received further proof of election fraud.

“I just learned of absolute incontrovertible evidence of North Korean boats delivering ballots through a harbor in Maine, the state of Maine,” Stone said. “If this checks out, if law enforcement looked into that and it turned out to be true, it would be proof of foreign involvement in the election.”

You can already tell from his language that Stone is having a little fun at the expense of people who will believe pretty much anything at this point. If he really has “absolute incontrovertible evidence,” then there’s no such thing as “if this checks out” or if “it turned out to be true.” Absolute incontrovertible evidence means he already knows it’s true.

This has all the makings of a fabulous Saturday Night Live sketch, if it had been made back when Saturday Night Live was actually funny. You could have John Belushi playing Kim Jong Un, personally filling out (for Biden, of course) fake ballots printed on paper made from the reconstituted flesh of starved-to-death North Koreans. He would need help to complete the ballots, load up the boats and send them across the ocean to America, of course, so anyone unwilling to help would be eaten by hungry dogs.

Oh, and if you’re going to send a ship from North Korea to the United States, Maine would be the natural destination port, yes?

Probably all you have to know is that Stone said this on The Alex Jones Show. Jones will believe anything, as will his listeners.

It’s hard not to kind of like someone who admires Richard Nixon as much as Stone does, especially when you realize he’s amusing himself to no end peddling silliness like this and kicking back and watching people swallow it whole.

I realize I’m not making friends among some of you, because you deeply want to believe that Trump’s lawyers are somehow going to find proof of the fraud they keep hinting at – and that somehow, some way, he really is going to end up the winner of the election. I am very open to the suggestion that Democrats committed massive fraud and the media is willing to cover it up. The problem is that Trump’s legal team needs to produce actual proof, and so far they’ve come up with bupkis. In lieu of said proof, they are running around spewing all kinds of innuendo, and suggesting there must be fraud because certain voting patterns are unusual (at least to them).

Do you think Bowl Cut Jr. stole the election for Biden?

That’s not going to overturn an election result. No matter where you allege it and no matter what judge you present it to.

So we might as well talk about subterfuge by North Korea, because it’s about as plausible as anything else that’s going on.