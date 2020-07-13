Ronna McDaniel: GOP has 'registered more voters already than in the entire 2016 cycle'

We’ve heard a lot about the supposed supremacy of the GOP’s 2020 turnout machine. Shortly after the 2016 election ended they began ramping up for President Trump’s re-election, and they’ve been in something of a full court press for a year and a half. In November, and the fate of the nation, will hinge on getting voters – particularly new voters – to the polls, particularly when Democrats are doing everything they can to cheat via mail-in ballots.

So, during an interview with Fox and Friends, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was asked about the work they’ve been doing.

Her response is encouraging…

"We've been building up our ground game for the past year. We've had people in all of these battleground states. We have the highest staff that we've ever had and we've activated over a million volunteers. The Biden operation has not been existent. So, the second the pandemic hit, we went completely virtual. We haven't lost a step and we've continue to do voter registration. We have registered more voters already than we did in the entire 2016 cycle."

Obviously registering voters doesn’t guarantee they’ll show up, but it’s the first step in the process. Trump’s Republican support from the last election is largely expected to hold, so if they can actually expand on it he should be in good shape.

The question then becomes: Will left-wing rage be enough to overcome their usual election-year apathy and overwhelm the Republicans’ work?