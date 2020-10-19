Rudy Giuliani: Hunter's Hard Drive Shows the Burisma Salary Was Really Bribe Money for Joe Biden

The quick takeaway, and the big headline, is this:

According to Rudy Giuliani (who, recall, was a celebrated U.S. attorney before becoming mayor of New York City), the money Hunter Biden was getting from his foreign benefactors – in Ukraine, in China and in Russia – was basically laundered bribe money for his father. That’s why Biden tells his daughter in a communication captured on the hard drive that he was required to give 50 percent of all he collected to his father. That’s how the whole scam worked.

Burisma wasn’t stupid enough to think Hunter Biden could contribute anything as a board member. The Chinese weren’t stupid enough to think they could benefit from a business deal with Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden, in Rudy’s words, is a drug addict with no qualifications whatsoever.

His job was to be the name and the face to these deals. The foreign parties knew exactly what they were spending the money for. They were financing Joe Biden’s personal wealth in exchange for access to him and influence on him. Hunter was the bag man.

Joe Biden lying about never meeting with anyone from Burisma, and being busted by Hunter’s e-mails to the contrary, is really just the tip of the iceberg. The story here is not just that Joe Biden took a meeting when he was vice president as a result of his son’s influence-peddling. It’s that this whole thing was a gigantic scheme to bankroll the Biden family – with Joe and Jill at the top of the pyramid – and Joe’s policy favors for the money people was the payoff.

Also, more is coming, which prompted the perfectly reasonable question: Why not release it all at once? And Giuliani had a good answer. He’s anticipating the lies that will come from the Biden camp in reaction to each revelation. And he’s going to be waiting with the next revelation that will bust the Biden camp for the lies.

This has to be a time of complete terror for the Biden camp. They’re leading in the polls. They’re trying to run out the clock. The mainstream media are doing everything they can to protect them from damaging revelations. And here comes information – directly from Hunter Biden’s hard drive – that proves the Bidens have been little more than a shameless crime family for decades.

By the way, as to the question of how Rudy can prove this is really Hunter Biden’s hard drive, he walks the interviewer through it pretty convincingly – particularly the details of the service contract and the day Hunter Biden himself came into the repair shop, apparently drunk as a skunk, and signed for it.

Three interesting questions to ponder about the coming week:

Does Rudy Giuliani have Joe Biden dead to rights?

What will be Rudy’s next revelations? How will the Biden camp try to deflect what comes out? Will the media continue to attack the crediblity of Rudy’s information (claiming it’s “Russian disinformation” and so forth) or will they finally crack and realize they can’t maintain their own credibility without covering the story for real?

And of course, is this the home run ball Trump needs to turn the election around?

And you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more insane.

