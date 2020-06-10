Rumor: George W. Bush may endorse Biden, and Trump is desperately hoping he does

If you’re a long time reader, you know I have a pretty dim view of the George W. Bush years. From 2001-2009, the nation was subjected to a wide array of disasters, military debacles and missed opportunities that led directly to the election of Barack Obama – and a leftist surge that we’re still fighting. Bush made a hallmark of his milquetoast refusal to fight, was go-along-to-get-along at precisely the moments he should have been raging against his opponents – and his brother JEB! – continued that tradition during his doomed candidacy.

After leaving office he’s been a genial guy who spends his time painting, sharing candy and hanging around with people like Ellen DeGeneres. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, since we should all be willing to have friends with whom we disagree. However, it does lend credence to the view that he was a wishy-washy guy who, despite being thrust into an era of global conflict, never really stood for much of anything.

Now we’re hearing that he’s gone full “NeverTrump.” That’s not surprising, since he considers Bill Clinton his “brother from another mother” and Trump trashed his brother. Heck, he came close to a tacit endorsement of Hillary back in 2016. However, rumors that he may endorse Joe Biden have been gathering steam.

His people claim it’s not true, but the lefties at the Daily Beast have an anonymous source that swears it’s all in the cards. . . and Trump couldn’t be happier:

To Team Trump, a Bush endorsement of Biden would allow them to hitch a formerly unpopular GOP president and the personification of dynastic politics to the Democratic Party’s 2020 ticket. They believe that Bush’s backing would drive the progressive wing of the party into a tizzy, especially if the Democratic nominee were to accept and promote it, creating internal strife for Biden at a time when he needs unity. According to two people familiar with his private remarks on the matter, Trump has said it would be “fun” if he could effectively run against both Bush and Biden. These sources with knowledge of the president’s thinking say he views both Biden and Bush as emblematic of the political establishment that he successfully ran against in the last election, and that Trump continues to harbor a visceral distaste for members of the Bush family and administration. “We would LOVE him to officially endorse Biden,” messaged a source close to the White House adding it “would be such a gift to us” citing the 43rd president’s legacy on trade, big government policies, and “constant war.”

Honestly, Trump’s people are right to want this. It would only help them. Leftists who, just a few years ago, were trashing Bush as literally Hitler would be fawning over the former President. We’re already seeing something similar play out with Colon Powell.

They’d have to swallow their pride on the whole WMD debacle, praise someone they absolutely despise and then try to sell their phony admiration to a base that absolutely will not let go of its hatred. Meanwhile, Trump supporters will view this as yet another indication that the deep state crosses party lines, and that a cabal of connected elites are running the geopolitical show.

For Trump, that would be win-win, and it would give him another avenue of attack against Joe Biden.